DeSantis-appointed oversight board fires back days after Disney sues governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ hand-picked oversight board fired back at Walt Disney World on Monday, authorizing its legal team to represent board members who were sued by the company last week.

Disney, chairman Martin Garcia said, sued the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board to stop it from bringing “new and better ideas ... because innovation is the American way.” He outlined some of the board’s actions since taking over, such as hiring new staff and promoting increased state oversight on the district.

READ MORE: Disney fires back at DeSantis, files suit claiming ‘retaliation’

“In essence, Disney is asking a federal court in Tallahassee to wrestle back the hands of time to 1967, while this board is instead charged legislatively with bringing the district into the 21st century with new and better policies and practices,” he said.

The board, Garcia said, didn’t enact the laws Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis are at odds over. It simply follows the laws enacted by the Legislature.

“This district will seek justice in state court here in Central Florida where both it and Disney reside and do business,” he said. “We’ll seek justice in our own backyard.”

Disney filed its lawsuit in the federal court for the Northern District of Florida in Tallahassee.

Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors chairman Martin Garcia, left, consults with board member Brian Aungst, Jr., before the passing of a resolution to invalidate Disney’s final agreement with the previous board —the Reedy Creek Improvement District— Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handpicked the new board in an ongoing dispute with Disney Co. over who controls the special taxing district that manages the municipal infrastructure at Walt Disney World. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Board member Ron Peri, the only other person to speak at Monday’s meeting in Lake Buena Vista, took a few minutes to attack the media. The board members, he said, aren’t “political individuals trying very hard to force an agenda that ... is the governor’s.”

“The reality is that there did need to be a change,” Peri said. “People may not be happy by the way it came about. They may have political views that convinced them that it shouldn’t have come about.”

The DeSantis-Disney feud

The battle between DeSantis and Disney began when the company voiced opposition to the Legislature’s passage in 2022 of the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which prohibited classroom instruction on gender-identity issues in certain grades.

Story continues

Over the two-year feud, the governor tried and failed to dismantle the longstanding Reedy Creek Improvement District with legislation but had to repeal that law because it would have left local residents to shoulder nearly $1 billion in debt.

In February, DeSantis sought again to wrest control of the Disney-controlled district but that effort was preempted to a degree when the Disney-backed board approved agreements that freeze existing regulations in place for decades, undercutting the authority of the new board appointed by the governor.

READ MORE: ‘A legal mess’: Disney district’s DeSantis-appointed board voids previous agreements

At the company’s recent annual meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke up against the governor’s actions, calling the move “anti-business” and “anti-Florida.” The DeSantis-appointed board voided the previous board’s development agreements and restrictive covenants last week, the same day that Disney sued DeSantis.