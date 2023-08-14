DeSantis-appointee says he got rid of catch-and-release policy at State Attorney’s Office. Did it ever exist?

Within an hour of taking office as the top prosecutor for Orange and Osceola counties, Andrew Bain wrote in an email to all staff that “effective immediately, I am rescinding the catch and release policy that has been in place for far too long.”

In the days since Bain’s appointment by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ following Monique Worrell’s ouster, however, the State Attorney’s Office has been unable to produce the purported catch-and-release policy. And the office’s former chief of staff, who was in charge of writing and maintaining policy, said it never existed in the first place.

On Thursday morning, in response to a request for the policy, the State Attorney’s Office sent the Sentinel a copy of the office’s bail policy, which outlines instances in which to request pretrial release without a cash bail or to release arrestees on their own recognizance.

The records person said she could not confirm if the bail policy was, in fact, the same policy Bain was referring in his email.

Responding to a follow-up request for the policy on Monday, agency spokesperson Jason Gunn said, “Various items and policies are being evaluated currently,” including “the concept of ‘catch and release’ of those accused of crimes,” in a statement.

“That is all encompassing, references any instance of bail, bond, recidivism, and re-offense that allows those accused [to] not answer to crimes they’ve committed and puts them back on the street,” Gunn said. “Once evaluated, we’ll have more clarity on specifics, but our goal remains the same, to stop illegal activity when it happens.”

The State Attorney’s Office has not responded to another request for the longstanding policy that Bain said he got rid of.

The phrase “catch and release” is commonly used in the context of immigration, often used by critics to refer to policies that allow people who enter the country illegally to be released from custody while they await a hearing.

Keisha Mulfort, former chief of staff at the State Attorney’s Office who was in charge of maintaining and drafting policies, said no “catch and release” policy existed and accused Bain of running with conservative “talking points.”

“They’re using dog whistles to the point of frightening the community and they’re doing it by flat-out lying to the constituents,” she told the Sentinel. “There was absolutely no catch-and-release policy at that office. … If there is a catch-and-release policy, I would like for them to show to me.”

Mulfort, who was out on maternity leave since she gave birth on May 30, found out she was fired when two SAO investigators and Orange County deputies showed up at her house on Thursday and demanded she return state property as well as access to the public office’s social media pages.

She has retained a lawyer, who said her termination was in violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The State Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Mulfort being on maternity leave did not protect her from termination.

Andrew Darling, a criminal defense attorney in Orlando, largely agreed with Mulfort, saying in a statement that catch-and-release “has never been a policy” in the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

“I’m surprised to see the new State Attorney parroting the Governor’s talking points, maybe I shouldn’t be,” said Darling, who ran for Orange County sheriff as a Democrat in 2020. “…Those are Republican talking points designed to scare people. They have no basis and are only used to further the Governor’s baseless removal of a duly elected Democratic official.”

The SAO’s bail policy, which was sent to the Sentinel in response to a request for the catch-and-release policy, is a guide for how the office carries out requests for arrestees to be released without a cash bail, or on their own recognizance.

Related Articles

The State Attorney’s Office did not answer when asked whether the bail policy was the “catch and release” policy that Bain said he rescinded.

The policy, which has been in place since 2018, states when residents of Orange and Osceola counties are arrested on certain misdemeanor crimes, “prosecutors will advocate for those individuals to be released on their own recognizance.”

The misdemeanors include possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis or drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, no valid driver’s license, no vehicle registration, panhandling, loitering and disorderly intoxication or conduct.

The policy also says, instead of monetary bond, the office will “advocate for supervision” by pretrial services, such as an ankle monitor, when people are arrested on criminal charges that are not identified by Florida Statutes “as a dangerous crime,” including those associated with “domestic violence, stalking, firearms, and dangerous felonies.”

Additionally, the policy says to consider the arrestee’s failures to appear in court, prior release violations, convictions involving physical violence and the existence of unresolved criminal matters as well as “other circumstances that suggest nonmonetary release would be inappropriate.”

“Through these changes and this approach, we can fully implement Florida law related to bail and further promote fairness, accountability, and safety,” the policy states.

ccann@orlandosentinel.com