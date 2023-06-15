DeSantis appoints Judge Brandon Rafool to fill opening on Bartow-based 10th circuit court

Judge Brandon Rafool of Winter Haven has been named to the 10th Judicial Circuit Court.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Judge Brandon Rafool of Winter Haven as a Circuit Judge on the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, based in Bartow.

DeSantis’ office announced the appointment Tuesday. The seat became vacant with the mandatory retirement in March of Judge Larry Helms. Rafool has served as a county judge on the 10th Judicial Circuit Court since his appointment by DeSantis in 2021.

Rafool previously served as the managing partner of a private law firm. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a law degree Stetson University.

