DeSantis appoints Palm Beach County Judge Melanie Surber to circuit bench, replacing retiring judge

WEST PALM BEACH — Three years after she became a Palm Beach County judge, Melanie Surber has been elevated to the circuit bench.

Palm Beach County Judge Melanie Surber.

The former assistant Florida attorney general was appointed on Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace longtime Circuit Judge Janis Brustares Keyser, who retired on June 30.

Surber's appointment means that a judicial nominating commission will convene soon to find an attorney to replace her on the county bench.

Surber had overseen domestic violence court but was recently moved to county civil court to preside over cases where less than $30,000 is at stake.

As a circuit court judge, she will handle either felony cases, high-stakes civil lawsuits or probate, guardianship, family or juvenile court.

Before DeSantis in 2019 chose Surber to be a county court judge, she worked for the Attorney General's Office for 19 years, handling criminal appeals. The Delray Beach resident received her bachelor's degree from Boston University and her law degree from Nova Southeastern University.

