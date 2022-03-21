DeSantis appoints two Villagers to Sumter Commission as suspended commissioners await trial

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two women to the Sumter County Commission, as two suspended commissioners await their perjury trial.

Diane Spencer and Roberta Ulrich, both Villagers, will fill the seats of Oren Miller and Gary Search, whom DeSantis suspended in January.

Miller and Search, both 71-year-old residents of The Villages, were arrested Dec. 15 and charged with perjury for allegedly lying under oath during a Sunshine Law violation investigation.

Jury selection in their trial starts April 25 in Marion County Court. Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti will preside.

Previous coverage: Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Sumter County commissioners who are charged with perjury

More details: Two Sumter commissioners arrested, charged with perjury

'Standing on their shoulders': The Villages celebrates suffrage, women's rights

The charges

The 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office received complaints alleging that Miller and Search had violated the Sunshine Law by communicating with each other outside of public meetings, according to affidavits.

Florida's Government in the Sunshine law "applies to any gathering of two or more members of the same board to discuss some matter which will foreseeably come before that board for action."

An affidavit states that Search and Miller communicated personally with each other more than 40 times between November 2020 — when they were elected to the commission — and July 2021.

Both Search and Miller have denied the allegations against them, saying their calls were not about commission business, court records show. Lawyers for both have filed motions to dismiss the case.

The new commissioners

Spencer and Ulrich are longtime Republican leaders in the community.

Spencer is a retired attorney with 36 years of experience. She also sits on The Villages Community Development District No. 5.

Spencer's bachelor's degree is from the University of Florida. She got her law degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Story continues

Ulrich is a retired mathematician who previously worked at the Goddard Space Flight Center analyzing Mars data.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in math from Duquesne University.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints two to Sumter County, Florida commission