DeSantis approves $80M for UF Health trauma center
During an appearance in Jacksonville on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his approval for a new $80 million trauma center at UF Health.
During an appearance in Jacksonville on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his approval for a new $80 million trauma center at UF Health.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at UF Health Jacksonville on Monday to announce that though he hadn’t signed the state budget yet, the hospital’s trauma center would be getting $80 million to upgrade its trauma center.
Just 5% of student transfers in the fall of 2020 were majoring in a health field.
Plaintiffs in two lawsuits voluntarily withdrew the lawsuits on Friday.
Arizona cannabis shops are required to provide detailed lab results for products when requested. Here's what else consumers need to know.
Almost anyone who has moved to a new country knows that setting up the basics, like a bank account, are the hardest tasks to do. Ellis announced today it has raised a $5.6 million seed round led by Kindred Ventures, with participation from Castle Island Ventures, 20VC, Dreamers VC and V1.VC. Ellis was founded by Sampei Omichi, who moved to the U.S. in 2017 to attend college, before working at fintech River Financial.
CNN's new CEO leaves Twitter, arguing it can 'skew what's really important'
Alex Jones, founder of InfoWars, was found liable for damages in three lawsuits last year after he falsely claimed that the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 was a hoax.
An anti-vax foreign citizen is trying to go on a foreign vacation without being immunized from COVID-19. Naturally, some suggest she visit Florida.
If you're hoping to avoid getting sick, you're going to want to make sure you're getting decent shut-eye every night.
Several people came out Saturday to rally against Disney near one of the park’s entrances.
Enrique Lucero, Tijuana's migration affairs director, told Reuters earlier this month that about 40% of those arriving in the city are children.
Cam Martin redshirted this past season, during Kansas’ run to winning a national championship. What’s next for him?
Matthew Seligman, an election law expert, told NBC News the most important thing is ensuring no one in Congress elevates fake electors so they're counted.
Many fans fell off from 'Force' early on, but here's why Tommy Egan's new journey is worth following.
Russian troops are "deliberately destroying agricultural infrastructure and supply chains," Germany's Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir said.
Here is the latest fundraising news on the two big Kentucky congressional contests facing Louisville voters this year.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday criticized the Texas government over its imposition of enhanced commercial truck inspections earlier this month, which disrupted trade at the Mexico-U.S. border. "Legally they can do it, but it's a very despicable way to act," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, had described the stepped-up truck inspections as part of a broader effort to deter illegal immigration and counter wheat he characterized as the "open borders" policies of Democratic President Joe Biden.
Four Michiganders infected with a unique coronavirus strain tied to minks likely had the first known U.S. animal-to-human virus “spillover” cases.
It is beyond debate that the gap between the richest and the poorest Americans has widened in recent decades.
From meeting with President Obama in a bathrobe to blowing bubbles on the Royal Tour in Canada, Prince George knows how to make a photo go viral. In honor of his upcoming sixth birthday, here are the future king's most iconic moments.