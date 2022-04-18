DeSantis approves $80M for UF Health trauma center

TechCrunch

Almost anyone who has moved to a new country knows that setting up the basics, like a bank account, are the hardest tasks to do. Ellis announced today it has raised a $5.6 million seed round led by Kindred Ventures, with participation from Castle Island Ventures, 20VC, Dreamers VC and V1.VC. Ellis was founded by Sampei Omichi, who moved to the U.S. in 2017 to attend college, before working at fintech River Financial.