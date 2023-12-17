DeSantis awards over $6.5M for Florida projects, including Ocala

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded just over $6.5 million for infrastructure projects in Ocala, Ormond Beach, and Haines City.

The largest amount, $4.75 million, was awarded to Marion County to complete work at the Florida Crossroads Commerce Park in Ocala.

Another $1.6 million will be used for an access road at the Ormond Beach Airport Business Park, and $200,000 will go toward repairing a rail spur to help manufacturers in Haines City.

The money came from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund, which DeSantis has discretion to use for regional infrastructure and job-training programs.

In 2018, the Ocala commerce park received $5 million from the fund for water, sewer and road projects.

This year’s state budget includes $75 million for the fund.

DeSantis has requested $100 million for the fund in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which will start July 1.

Lawmakers will consider that request during the legislative session that will start in January.

