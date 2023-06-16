DeSantis' budget vetoes include projects from GOP lawmakers who didn't endorse him

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday axed nearly $511 million from the state’s new budget before signing it into law, a move that drew fire from at least one Republican who contended that the governor was punishing him because he endorsed former President Donald Trump for president.

State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota) had millions in hometown projects struck down by DeSantis, whose overall veto total was considerably smaller than in years past. Gruters, the former chair of the Republican Party of Florida who has an icy relationship at times with DeSantis, is one of 14 legislators who did not endorse the Republican governor’s presidential campaign right before he officially jumped into the GOP primary last month.

“The governor is clearly upset I endorsed Donald Trump for president and so he took it out on the people of Sarasota County,” Gruters said in a text message. “…Simply because I support his political opponent, the governor chose to punish ordinary Floridians who want better water quality, less traffic congestion and increased for resources for disabled children to grateful employment. It’s mean-spirited acts like this that are defining him here and across the country.”

The governor’s budget vetoes also fell hard — for the second year in a row — on top priorities of GOP Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson. DeSantis vetoed $100 million the state uses to pay farmers who agree to preserve their land from development and he also eliminated nearly $30 million in energy programs overseen by Simpson.

Simpson, who has stayed neutral in the primary fight between Trump and DeSantis, questioned DeSantis’ support for agriculture, a statement that could haunt the governor as he tries to pick up support in the crucial early nominating state of Iowa.

“There is no conceivable reason to target agriculture in a year when we have billions of dollars in reserves,” said Simpson, who also endured large budget vetoes a year ago when he was still president of the state Senate. “Agriculture was harmed today and so was the state of Florida.”

Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for DeSantis, said that the governor supported funding for the land buying program last year and that at least $240 million is still available. He also noted that hundreds of millions were also placed in this year’s budget for other types of conservation purchases.

“Given those facts, the governor made the prudent decision to continue to support the program through the remaining resources that will roll into next year’s budget,” Redfern said in an email.

Redfern also pushed back against Gruters, pointing back that the budget has an additional $155 million in projects for Sarasota County, including $25 million for New College of Florida, the small liberal arts college that DeSantis pushed to overhaul earlier this year.

“Senator Gruters turning conservative governance and fiscal responsibility into a political statement is absurd," he said.

DeSantis signed the roughly $116.5 billion spending plan — which is the largest in state history — at a ceremony held at a private yacht club in Fort Pierce on the state’s east coast. During his remarks he avoided any talk about his budget vetoes and his office did not release the list until hours later, an unusual move during the budget-signing process.

DeSantis noted the budget included money for big ticket items he promoted, including hundreds of millions set aside in the new spending plan for water quality projects and Everglades restoration. He also touted money for pay raises for law enforcement personnel and that legislators approved money for tax cuts.

“The state is in great shape, the state is going in a great direction,” DeSantis said right before he signed the budget into law. “You're not going to see us have the type of problems that these other states have with fiscal insolvency, driving people away,”

The governor also used the event to bash the administration of President Joe Biden for the country’s economic woes and blamed the record-high inflation in part on the billions parceled out by Congress for Covid-19 relief programs. DeSantis did not mention that Florida received billions of extra federal funding during the past three years which DeSantis and Republican legislators have been able to steer to some of their top priorities.

DeSantis also called the budget signing the “capstone” of a very successful legislative session which saw Republicans pass measures he wanted on everything from guns and abortion to a ban on gender affirming care for minors. DeSantis on Thursday contended that more had gotten done since his November reelection than “any state has done in our lifetime.”

The session that ended in early May reflected DeSantis’ nearly iron-clad grip on Republican legislators, although there were examples where there was some mild pushback, including a decision to reject a proposal to make it easier to sue the news media.

After session was over — and before DeSantis acted on the budget — 99 GOP legislators, including Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, announced their support for DeSantis’ 2024 bid.

But several lawmakers who had opted against endorsing DeSantis last month saw multiple projects get eliminated by the governor’s veto pen.

State Sen. Ed Hooper, a St. Petersburg Republican, had tens of millions taken over by DeSantis, including nearly $31 million to purchase and preserve roughly 1,000 acres of land north of the Tampa Bay area. He said he wasn’t surprised by the veto and noted it was a project that was he carrying on behalf of Simpson.

Hooper said he realized some of his budget items could be a tough sell, although he said the governor’s office did not reach out to him before they vetoed the spending items. He also sidestepped a question on whether his decision against endorsing DeSantis in May could have played a role. Hooper explained that he remained on the sidelines because, at the time he was asked to back the governor, DeSantis was not officially a candidate.

“If the governor is not a candidate for president, why would I endorse him?” Hooper said. He added that after DeSantis got into the race, he did endorse his candidacy.

Democrats, who despite their minority status were successful in getting many of their budget items included, took aim at DeSantis’ vetoes as well. House Democrats did an analysis and concluded that nearly 40 percent of their appropriations were vetoed by the governor.

"This budget was written and passed unanimously by the Florida Legislature, and while no budget is ever perfect, this one did a lot of good for the people of Florida," said House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa). "Unfortunately, DeSantis cut half a billion dollars from projects to keep Floridians healthy, protect us from storms, and improve our schools and roads. Ron DeSantis and his veto pen made Florida worse off today.”