DeSantis Calls for Ban on Pro-Palestinian Group in Florida State Colleges

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) called for a ban on a pro-Palestinian group in Florida state colleges and defended his position on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday morning. DeSantis argued that one pro-Palestinian group said outright that they do not just stand in solidarity, they are part of the Hamas movement. “You have a right to go out and demonstrate but you can’t provide material support to terrorism. They’ve linked themselves to Hamas and so we absolutely decertify them,” DeSantis said. “They should not get one red cent of taxpayer dollars.” Responding to GOP 2024 presidential campaign rival Vivek Ramaswamy’s attacks that the move was “unconstitutional,” DeSantis said that banning the pro-Palestinian group was not a First Amendment issue, but an issue of supporting terrorism, adding, “Are we just going to commit suicide as a country and let groups metastasize who are openly siding with brutal terrorist organizations?”

WATCH: @RonDesantis called for the ban of a pro-Palestinian group from state colleges. Vivek Ramaswamy says that's akin to cancel culture.



