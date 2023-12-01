DeSantis calls on Florida GOP chair to resign amid sexual battery investigation

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, picture here, is facing pressure to resign from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ziegler has been accused of sexual battery.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for state GOP Chair Christian Ziegler to resign amid a sexual battery investigation.

"I think he should step aside and think he should attend to that," DeSantis told ABC News. "He's innocent until proven guilty, but we just can't have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny."

Documents released by the Sarasota Police Department Thursday show Ziegler has been accused of sexual battery by a woman after an encounter at her Sarasota home in October.

Ziegler, through his attorney, denied the accusations.

"We are confident that once the police investigation is concluded that no charges will be filed and Mr. Ziegler will be completely exonerated," said Ziegler attorney Derek Byrd.

DeSantis' comments will ramp up the pressure on Ziegler to leave his high-profile political job.

Ziegler became state GOP chair in February, leading a party in the home state of both DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. He has ties to both.

Before DeSantis spoke out, Florida Republicans were largely silent about Ziegler. The state party released a statement saying it would not comment during the investigation.

