DeSantis calls on Florida GOP chair Ziegler to resign in wake of battery allegations

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the sexual battery allegations against state Republican Party chair Christian Ziegler were “serious” and said Ziegler should resign.

“I don’t see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing given the gravity of those situations,” DeSantis told reporters following his Georgia debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, according to NBC News. “And so I think he should step aside. I think he should tend to that.”

A heavily redacted Sarasota Police report offered few details but included an accusation from a person who reported being “sexually battered” in an Oct. 2 incident at a home in Sarasota.

The police report does not mention Ziegler by name but was released in response to questions about a complaint filed against him. No charges have been filed against Ziegler, who was chosen as party chair in a meeting in Orlando in February.

Ziegler’s attorney, Derek Byrd, said his client has been “fully cooperative” with police and will be cleared of wrongdoing.

“He’s innocent until proven guilty, but we just can’t have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny,” DeSantis continued. “I hope the charges aren’t true. I’ve known him, I’ve known [his wife] Bridget, they’ve been friends. But the mission is more important.”

Bridget Ziegler, a co-founder of the conservative education group Moms for Liberty, serves on the board of DeSantis’ Disney World oversight district and also is a member of the Sarasota County School Board.

The Florida Center for Government Accountability first broke the story Thursday about an investigation involving Ziegler.