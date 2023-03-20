DeSantis calls possible Trump indictment ‘manufactured circus,’ attacks top prosecutor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he would not be involved in a what he called a “manufactured circus” over a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump by a New York prosecutor over allegations that Trump paid hush money to a porn actress before he was elected in 2016.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just I can’t speak to that,’’ DeSantis told reporters at a news conference in Panama City, but he instead accused Manhattan’s district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, of being funded by George Soros, a liberal billionaire donor to progressive prosecutors, and suggested that he was not aggressively pursuing routine prosecutions.

“...I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA,’’ DeSantis said, referring to Bragg. “He’s trying to do a political spectacle.”

The Florida governor who is expected to challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, also suggested that if the former president, whose permanent residence in in Palm Beach, refuses to travel to New York, the governor will not be engaged in extradition proceedings.

“I’m not aware of anything,’’ he said.

The governor did use the moment to renew his criticism of what he called “Soros-funded prosecutors,” a frequent criticism that he used as the rationale last year to oust former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

Warren sued to get his job back, and a federal judge ruled that although the court did not have the authority to restore Warren to his job, the governor “violated the First Amendment by considering Mr. Warren’s association with the Democratic Party and alleged association with Mr. Soros as motivating factors in the decision.” The ruling is on appeal.

DeSantis revived the criticism even as he needled Trump for allegedly paying “hush money.”

“I’ve seen rumors swirl. I have not seen any facts yet, and so I don’t know what’s going to happen,’’ DeSantis said Monday. “But I do know this: The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor and so he like other Soros funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety.”

A Manhattan grand jury is expected to indict Trump on the pending charges but the timing is unclear.

Trump predicted the indictment on his site, Truth Social on Saturday morning in a lengthy post that ended: “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

By shifting the attack to Bragg, the Manhatten district attorney, DeSantis is attempting to revive the political narrative he used to remove Warren.

DeSantis offered no examples but said that prosecutors who have received the support of Soros pursue a “reckless political agenda.”

“They ignore crime and they empower criminals and that hurts people hurts a lot of people every single day,’’ he said. “The Soros district attorneys are a menace to society.”

It is an argument that the court said did not justify suspending Warren. U.S. Federal District Court Judge Robert Hinkle included in his ruling that when DeSantis aide Larry Keefe drafted the executive order suspending Warren, he “referred to Mr. Soros’s indirect financial support of the Democratic Party and, in turn, Mr. Warren.”

DeSantis’ deputies testified in trial last year that the deciding factor in removing Warren by executive order was Warren’s decision to sign his name to a June 24 letter by a national criminal justice reform group pledging not to prosecute abortion cases.

They also admitted that before DeSantis removed Warren, his attorneys never contacted or anyone in his office. They did not request the office’s policies, and they did not request any data from his office to show what effect his policies were having on prosecutions.

