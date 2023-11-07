DeSantis' New Campaign Videos Paint Very Different Picture Of Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis ’ (R) campaign team taunted rival Donald Trump with a series of gaffe-filled clips which it said showed why the former president isn’t participating in the GOP’s primary debates.

The clips featured “every one of Donald Trump’s fumbles, accidents, and confused moments from this year,” the Florida governor’s team wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Among the videos, Trump told a rally audience that he’s in the wrong place, confused his predecessor Barack Obama for President Joe Biden and totally denied vowing to “use special forces to inflict maximum damage” on Mexican drug cartels even though he said exactly that just days before.

DeSantis’ campaign called some of the footage “really concerning.”

🧵 THREAD.



Here is a running list of every one of Donald Trump’s fumbles, accidents, and confused moments from this year.



(NOTE: this is why his handlers won’t let him debate) — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 6, 2023

Trump currently leads polling for the GOP nomination with around 57%. DeSantis is in second with around 13%. Trump has claimed he doesn’t need to attend the debates because he is so far ahead.

New York Times/Siena College polls released Sunday suggested more voters in five key swing states would vote for Trump over Biden in a rematch of the 2020 election.

Also on Sunday, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl said not enough focus is on Trump’s unforced errors, such as those highlighted by the DeSantis campaign.

The former president in recent weeks “confuses basic facts, says some rather strange things, but there isn’t much attention paid,” Karl noted.

See some of the DeSantis campaign’s videos here:

Donald Trump recently forgot what state he was in, prompting a handler to inform him that he was in Iowa 🤯



Who does that remind you of?pic.twitter.com/J20GuWQ6pl — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 6, 2023

Trump has been having serious trouble with names lately.



On a number of occasions, he’s confused Obama and Biden. Here’s a really concerning moment:pic.twitter.com/5v3gJqPwUH — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 6, 2023

Trump was asked about his vow to “use Special Forces to inflict maximum damage” on the Mexican drug cartels.



“I didn’t say that. People said I said that,” Trump responded — revealing that he had entirely forgotten a plan he released.pic.twitter.com/YXcTwe1srq — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 6, 2023

Related...