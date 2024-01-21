DeSantis cancels NBC, CNN appearances Sunday over scheduling issue ahead of New Hampshire primary

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis canceled two TV appearances scheduled for Sunday due to a scheduling issue, his campaign confirmed Saturday.

"The media hits were canceled due to a scheduling issue and will be rescheduled," DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin posted on X, formerly Twitter.

He added that the GOP presidential candidate DeSantis will be, "traveling Sunday morning with the campaign and has public events scheduled Sunday evening through Tuesday" in New Hampshire, where the nation's first 2024 primary will be held.

Florida Gov. and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis canceled two TV appearances for Sunday.

The governor was expected to appear on NBC’s "Meet the Press" and CNN’s "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper on Sunday, but both shows confirmed on X that the campaign had canceled.

The cancelations were due to a "last-minute schedule change," NBC reported, adding that DeSantis was planning to travel from South Carolina to New Hampshire to get at least one Granite State event on Sunday.

Trump’s campaign manager retweeted news about DeSantis’ cancelations, joking "The end is near…" suggesting it was a sign his presidential campaign was nearly over.

DeSantis placed a distant second to former President Trump in Iowa on Monday, losing to him by 30 points.

DeSantis narrowly edged out former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in Iowa, but trails her by nearly 30 points in New Hampshire in polling averages (34.2% to 5.2%), according to 538.





