DeSantis cautious about social media ban for kids, cites legal woes

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced concerns Friday about a bill that seeks to ban children under 16 from social media regardless of parental approval, saying he wants to work with the Legislature to ensure it will survive legal challenges.

DeSantis said he thinks social media has had a “net negative” effect on young people, but similar laws passed in other states have met resistance in the courts.

“I want a pathway for this to actually stick, so, we’re going to look through that,” DeSantis said during an appearance at NeoCity Academy in Kissimmee. “What I would say is I’m sympathetic to, as a parent, what’s going on with our youth. But I also understand that to just say that someone that’s 15 just cannot have it no matter what, even if the parent consents, that may create some legal issues.”

DeSantis, who has faced many state and federal lawsuits over some of his culture war priorities, said it’s “to be determined” whether he’ll support the proposal (HB 1), adding he is concerned about its “breadth.”

“I want to empower parents,” DeSantis said. “I want to give parents tools to be able to do this. And so, I just think you got to be smart about how you do it.”

Florida House passes social media rules for minors with bipartisan support

DeSantis echoed many of the talking points during Friday’s event that he used on the presidential campaign trail, bashing President Joe Biden on immigration, government spending and other issues. The governor ended his run for the White House on Sunday.

The Florida House approved the social media bill on Wednesday in a 106-13 bipartisan vote, passing one of Florida House Speaker Paul Renner’s top priorities.

In a statement, Renner said there is a “compelling state interest” to act on the issue, which he says is hurting the mental health of young people.

“There’s universal agreement — except for the objections from profit-seeking social media companies — that addictive and deceptive features used by some platforms are harmful to children and their development. … We are confident that by the time the bill makes it to the governor’s desk, it will be narrowly crafted to provide social media companies the flexibility to do what is in the best interest of Florida’s children,” said Renner, R-Palm Coast.

Opponents, though, have argued social media can have positive effects on children by fostering community, and a ban could run afoul of the U.S. Constitution.

“Internet access for young people is a delicate constitutional issue,” Katie Blankenship, Florida director of the advocacy group PEN America. “But instead of offering sensible solutions the Florida Legislature is approaching the issue with a sledgehammer. Banning young people from social media would be a brazen violation of young people’s fundamental rights.”

The bill doesn’t list specific social media platforms, but it targets outlets that track user activity, allow children to upload content and contain “addictive” design features. Social media companies would need to use a third-party age verification system and terminate the accounts of underage users.

The legislation includes numerous exemptions, including for email, news outlets, direct messaging and streaming services.

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, voiced her support for the social media bill on Thursday, saying she “fully” supports the initiative.

“Whenever someone doesn’t like a bill they say, ‘Oh, it is unconstitutional,'” Passidomo said when asked about legal concerns. “I am not the courts. I don’t have the opportunity to make that decision. … I think the speaker is committed to it. It’s an important issue.”

DeSantis visited NeoCity Academy, a public STEM magnet high school, to tout state and federal investments in Florida’s semiconductor manufacturing industry. Florida has invested more than $380 million in that industry, DeSantis said.

His budget request includes $80 million for the University of Florida’s Semiconductor Institute.

Asked about his top priorities in his remaining years as governor and his thoughts on running for president in 2028, DeSantis said he would make paying down state debt a top priority.

He left the question on another presidential run unanswered.

