DeSantis at the center of jokes at King Mango Strut as parade took over Coconut Grove

Hundreds on Sunday paraded down the streets of Coconut Grove making fun of politicians and pop culture icons — namely Gov. Ron DeSantis and Taylor Swift and her new beau Travis Kelce.

This year, the Miami keystone event’s theme was “I can’t get no DeSantisfaction,” a play on The Rolling Stones’ classic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

For four decades, the satiric parade has mocked Miami, the state and the country. The jubilee was hosted last year, during Coconut Grove’s 150th anniversary, for the first time after a two year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are a few photos of the celebration — and some of the themes about which people quipped.

Performers and dancers of the Ronnie (Ron DeSantis) Horror Picture Show sing and dance on the parade route. It was singing, dancing, and parading in the rain as Coconut Grove held its annual satirical parade on Sunday, January 7, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Parade fans - Silver Lanz, left, Linda Blissberger, and Barbara Khury, right, are all ready for the rain as they sit on the parade route. It was singing, dancing, and parading in the rain as Coconut Grove held its annual satirical parade on Sunday, January 7, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Mayhem runs rampant as the “Running of the Bullshitters” took to the street during the parade. It was singing, dancing, and parading in the rain as Coconut Grove held its annual satirical parade on Sunday, January 7, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Dalia Roe, 11, left, Daphine Roe, 8, Liam Kelly, 11, Fiona Roe, 9, and Ayden Kelly, 9, form a conga line while dancing across the street prior to the start of the parade. It was singing, dancing, and parading in the rain as Coconut Grove held its annual satirical parade on Sunday, January 7, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Sal Perrone, left, 24, a chemist, and his girlfriend Juliana Bach, 23, enjoy each other company as they wait for the start of the parade. It was singing, dancing, and parading in the rain as Coconut Grove held its annual satirical parade on Sunday, January 7, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

Twins Luna, 4, center-left, Sun Perea, center-right, wait patiently for the start of the parade under the threat of rain. It was singing, dancing, and parading in the rain as Coconut Grove held its annual satirical parade on Sunday, January 7, 2023 in Miami, Florida.