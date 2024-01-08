DeSantis at the center of jokes at King Mango Strut as parade took over Coconut Grove
Grethel Aguila, Carl Juste
·1 min read
Hundreds on Sunday paraded down the streets of Coconut Grove making fun of politicians and pop culture icons — namely Gov. Ron DeSantis and Taylor Swift and her new beau Travis Kelce.
This year, the Miami keystone event’s theme was “I can’t get no DeSantisfaction,” a play on The Rolling Stones’ classic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”
For four decades, the satiric parade has mocked Miami, the state and the country. The jubilee was hosted last year, during Coconut Grove’s 150th anniversary, for the first time after a two year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic.
