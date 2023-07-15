DeSantis Claims He's Well Aware Of Dairy Queen Blizzards In Ice Cold Dig At Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis served up a frozen diss to former President Donald Trump during a stop at a Dairy Queen in Iowa on Friday.

DeSantis, who previously used beer as a medium to take a jab at his GOP rival, declared that he’s known about DQ’s popular Blizzard treat “for a long time” after Trump asked “what the hell” the treat was at one of the fast food restaurant’s Iowa locations last week.

“When you’re here, you gotta do a Dairy Queen and I appreciate Sen. [Chuck] Grassley setting that, I’ve known what Blizzards are for a long time. It’s a really important part and I’m happy to do it,” said DeSantis in an apparent nod to the Iowa senator’s love for the fast foot spot.

The Florida governor later ordered an Oreo Blizzard with Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig and said he’s been ordering the treat since his childhood, according to the Des Moines Register.

He claimed his children love Blizzards, too, along with ice cream cones from DQ, NBC News noted.

DeSantis spent part of his DQ stop proclaiming his support for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who Trump recently targeted on his social media platform.

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” wrote Trump in a Truth Social post on Monday.

“Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!”

The Florida governor, on Friday, remarked that Republicans “really should be thankful” for Reynolds.

“She’s done a fantastic job. She just had a huge victory, signing... today the heartbeat bill,” said DeSantis, referring to Reynolds recently signing a bill into law that bans most abortions after six weeks in Iowa.

Trump continues to lead DeSantis in national polls by an average of over 28% as of Friday, according to FiveThirtyEight.

