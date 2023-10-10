DeSantis condemns attack on Israel, wants new Florida sanctions on Iran

TALLAHASSEE — While criticizing the Biden administration’s response to the Hamas attack on Israel, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will expand Florida sanctions against Iran for its support of terrorist organizations throughout the Mideast.

During a Tuesday appearance at a Surfside synagogue, DeSantis condemned the “barbarians” conducting the assault, which has killed more than 1,600 on both sides, while another 150 Israeli soldiers and civilians are being held hostage by Hamas militants.

“We shall use all available means to choke off money going to the Iranian regime,” DeSantis said at The Shul of Bal Harbour synagogue.

DeSantis said he’ll ask the Florida Legislature to expand the state’s prohibition on investment in Iranian businesses to include such industries as finance, construction, shipping, ports and more. He’d also bar any investment by local governments in Iran.

State law already restricts state-level government contracts or economic development incentives for individuals and entities associated with several foreign “countries of concern,” including Iran.

DeSantis cited the state’s history of having steered $18 million for security at Jewish day schools in Florida, along with its long-held opposition to boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel for its Palestinian policies.

The governor said he has instructed the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and other agencies to be on heightened alert for any anti-Semitic activities that could extend to “fund-raising for Hamas or other terrorist groups.”

“If you’re doing that in Florida, you’re going to be held accountable,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis on Monday ordered flags at public buildings in Florida lowered to half-staff and the state Capitol lit in blue and white in honor of the at least 900 Israeli civilians and soldiers killed so far.

DeSantis, whose bid for the Republican presidential nomination is dimming in the long shadow cast by frontrunner Donald Trump, also managed to take swipes at President Biden over the attack on Israel.

DeSantis criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken for posting on X a statement calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, then deleting it. Blinken later posted that “Israel has the right to defend itself, rescue any hostages, and protect its citizens.”

DeSantis, though, said “you wonder what they’re doing.”

“If Israel lay down its arms tomorrow, that would result in the destruction of the Jewish state, we know that,” DeSantis said. “For having the administration do anything other than a unified voice saying that Israel should be able to defend itself and that we support that, was honestly not surprising but it’s still very, very disappointing.”

