DeSantis’ criticism of Orlando prosecutor overlooks key facts about shooting suspect

Orange County Sheriff's Office/TNS
1
Lawrence Mower
·6 min read

When a teenage gunman in Orlando was accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl, a journalist and a 38-year-old woman last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott were quick to criticize the county’s prosecutor for not doing more to hold the suspect accountable in previous cases.

The gunman’s lengthy juvenile record was further evidence of “woke” prosecutors, they said. DeSantis accused Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell, a Democrat, of refusing to prosecute people.

“I know the state attorney in Orlando thinks that you don’t prosecute people, and that’s the way that somehow you have better communities. That does not work,” DeSantis, a Republican, said this week. His comments echoed his criticisms of ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

The reality behind the case of 19-year-old Keith Moses, charged with three counts of first-degree murder, appears to be messier.

His juvenile record is sealed, and details on those cases, and how prosecutors handled them, is not known. Worrell took office in January 2021. Moses turned 18 in June that year.

In Moses’ only prior arrest as an adult — a 2021 drug case — Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies failed to pursue DNA testing on a gun found at the scene, a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. If Moses’ DNA was found on the gun, he could have been charged with a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Instead, Moses was charged with two misdemeanor marijuana-related charges. Those charges were dropped when the Florida Department of Law Enforcement — which reports to DeSantis — was unable to determine whether the substance was marijuana or hemp, records show.

The Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s office has been on edge since August, when DeSantis removed Warren, saying Warren was refusing to enforce certain laws.

Warren signed statements by the advocacy group Fair and Just Prosecution pledging not to prosecute people accused of transgender or abortion-related crimes, which DeSantis argued was evidence of Warren’s incompetence.

During the federal trial over Warren’s ouster, Worrell’s name surfaced multiple times.

Worrell was the only other prosecutor in Florida who signed the statement about transgender crimes. She did not sign the statement about abortion.

When DeSantis’ public safety czar, Larry Keefe, was reviewing prosecutors for potential removal, they consulted with Orange County Sheriff John Mina, a Democrat.

Mina told Keefe that “to be a law enforcement sheriff in that area [Orlando] was very difficult,” Keefe testified.

Mina directed Keefe to Warren, however. Mina knew of Warren’s “reputation” as a “[George] Soros-progressive prosecutor,” referring to the billionaire liberal donor, Keefe testified.

Moses is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Natacha Augustin, then returning to the scene while police were investigating and firing numerous shots into the crowd, killing 9-year-old T’yonna Major and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons. The girl’s mother and a Spectrum News 13 videographer were wounded.

Worrell told Spectrum News 13 on Tuesday that her office couldn’t prosecute the 2021 drug case against Moses because the FDLE was unable to verify the substance found was marijuana.

“We could not legally prosecute this case, and my office follows the law,” Worrell said.

She said the sheriff’s office never presented any evidence tying Moses to the gun.

The sheriff’s office’s failure to test it, confirmed by a spokesperson, has not been previously reported.

DeSantis’ general counsel, Ryan Newman, sent a letter to Worrell’s office on Tuesday demanding answers on why Moses wasn’t prosecuted in the 2021 case and requesting all records about Moses.

Newman wrote that “our records” show Moses had been arrested as a juvenile on charges of battery, burglary, larceny, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and multiple instances of resisting an officer.

“Tragically, despite the clear threat that Mr. Moses posed to our community, you apparently made the decision to not pursue charges against him,” Newman wrote.

When asked about the sheriff’s failure to conduct DNA testing on the gun, DeSantis spokesperson Jeremy Redfern declined to comment.

“The letter speaks for itself,” he wrote.

Republican Sen. Rick Scott also weighed in on Moses’ record, calling for “every prosecutor that chose to give this young criminal a pass” to be fired.

“These innocent Floridians were the victims of past justice denied and a leftist, soft-on-crime approach that is spreading like cancer through America’s criminal justice system,” Scott said in a news release.

Little is known about Moses’ juvenile record, which is not public. After Moses was arrested last week, Mina told reporters that his record included numerous serious crimes.

“At 19, he has a lengthy criminal history to include gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and grand theft charges,” Mina said.

Moses’ only previous arrest as an adult was on Nov. 12, 2021.

He and two others were stopped when a deputy saw them smoking marijuana in their car in Pine Hills, an unincorporated neighborhood northwest of Orlando, the deputy wrote in Moses’ arrest report.

As the deputy approached the car, someone on the passenger’s side tossed a loaded handgun into the bushes.

Moses, 18, was in the rear passenger’s seat. A 16-year-old was in the front passenger’s seat. The driver, 19, took off running, according to the report.

Deputies found ski masks in the car. The handgun was found in nearby shrubs, loaded with 15 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

All three people in the car had extensive criminal records, including attempted murder and armed robbery, the deputy wrote. They denied knowing anything about the gun.

To find out who had the gun, the deputy wrote that he would submit it for DNA testing.

“I will be authoring DNA warrants for all three subjects to compare against the recovered firearm and any other articles that could contain his DNA,” the deputy wrote.

That never happened.

When asked why, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson couldn’t say.

“We really don’t know the answer to that question,” the spokesperson told the Herald/Times.

If DNA tests had confirmed Moses was in possession of the gun, it could have subjected him to more serious charges. Although Moses was 18, he was on juvenile felony probation for his previous cases, making it a second-degree felony to possess a firearm until he was 24.

In August, the gun found at the scene was test-fired by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to see if it was used in any other crimes.

The department spokesperson said Tuesday that they are “checking to see whether there are any results from that comparison.”

Recommended Stories

  • Frogmore Cottage: Harry and Meghan asked to ‘vacate’ their UK home

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to “vacate” their UK home just weeks after Prince Harry’s damning book Spare was released, the couple have confirmed.Harry and Meghan's spokesperson said a "request" had been made for the Sussexes to give up Frogmore Cottage, located close to Windsor Castle. Reports on Wednesday claimed the move was sanctioned by King Charles III, with claims the monarch has offered the property to the disgraced Prince Andrew, who faces having to move out of his current residence, the Royal Lodge.

  • SpaceX ready to retry launching NASA's next space station crew

    Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX was ready to try again at sending NASA's next long-duration crew of the International Space Station to orbit on Thursday, about 72 hours after a first attempt was scrubbed due to a clogged filter in the launch system. Two NASA astronauts will be joined by a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates for a six-month science mission made of experiments ranging from human cell growth in space to controlling combustible materials in microgravity. The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a Falcon 9 rocket topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule called Endeavour, was set for liftoff at 12:34 a.m. EST (0534 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

  • Former Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant doesn’t fault Kyrie Irving for trade request

    Former Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant doesn't fault Kyrie Irving for wanting out of Brooklyn.

  • Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested

    A man was arrested after an explosive was found in a bag checked onto a Florida-bound flight at an eastern Pennsylvania airport, federal authorities said. Marc Muffley, 40, is charged with possessing an explosive in an airport and possessing or attempting to place an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, according to a criminal complaint. Prosecutors allege that the material was found in a suitcase Muffley had checked in Monday at Lehigh Valley International Airport to Allegiant Air Flight 201, which was bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida.

  • Rep. Dan Bishop on the term ‘AAPI’: ‘I don’t know what that is’

    During a House Judiciary markup on Tuesday, Rep. Dan Bishop (R, NC-8) said he did not know what the acronym for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) stood for. Bishop, a Republican from Charlotte, North Carolina, rejected a declaration of congressional support for federal action against hate crimes involving AAPI communities, white nationalism and antisemitism. Bishop said that he did not understand why the amendment was part of Tuesday’s discussions on the House Judiciary Committee’s authorization and oversight plan.

  • The albuterol shortage is about to get worse

    Children's hospitals across the country lost a supplier of a common respiratory medicine with the sudden shutdown of an Illinois manufacturing plant last week, which specialists warned will prolong shortages of an important treatment for kids with RSV and asthma who show up in emergency rooms. Akorn, a company that has struggled under bankruptcy for two years and had been the subject of Food and Drug Administration enforcement actions, shut down its U.S. operations on Thursday, including manufac

  • Biden: "I'm a white boy, but not stupid' on Black History

    STORY: "History matters and Black history matters," Biden said to an audience of Black Congress members and government officials. Americans "can't just choose to learn what we want to know," Biden said. They need to learn "the good, the bad, the truth and who we are as a nation," he said.His remarks from the White House's East Room come as some conservative Republicans, most notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are pushing for changes to the way Black history is taught in U.S. schools. DeSantis is a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024.Florida is also one of roughly 18 U.S. states that in recent years banned the teaching of critical race theory, a graduate-level concept that examines systemic racism.Last week, Biden convened families of people killed in hate crimes for a screening of the movie "Till," about Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black boy whose murder in 1955 galvanized the civil rights movement.About 50 million Americans, or some 15% of the U.S. population, identify as "Black alone" or "with another race," the U.S. Census Bureau said in 2021.Presidents in the past have often used the occasion of Black History Month to note the unfulfilled promises made to Black Americans.

  • What we know: Teacher's aide disputes account of Matanzas High School attack

    Here's the latest the attack of the teacher's aide by a Matanzas High School special needs student.

  • Video shows teen attack school employee for taking teen's Nintendo Switch in class

    A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.

  • They were pulled over for tinted windows in Florida. Then came the ‘body cavity’ search

    The car windows had a ‘very dark tint.’

  • Judge praises judo instructor who resisted arrest while flouting lockdown rules

    A judge praised a judo instructor’s “excellent” plea when he represented himself in court after fighting two police officers who tried to arrest him for flouting lockdown rules.

  • South Carolina kidnapping survivor Kara Robinson reveals tips for escaping abduction

    Kara Robinson was abducted by serial killer Richard Evonitz from her friend's yard in 2002. She was eventually able to escape and share information with authorities.

  • Unsealed search warrant in Idaho murders shows what FBI found in Bryan Kohberger’s family home

    A search warrant details what the FBI found at the family home of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

  • California man arrested for cold case murder of woman found dead in cornfield

    The Solano County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest in the cold case murder of a 21-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a cornfield in August 1980.

  • Here's why juries view crime scenes like the Murdaugh estate where Maggie, Paul were killed

    Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s trial will see the hunting estate where his wife and son were killed. A look at the practice of juries viewing crime scenes.

  • Body parts found in soup pots believed to belong to Hong Kong model Abby Choi

    Hong Kong police revealed key details about the grisly murder of socialite and influencer Abby Choi on Sunday, days after she was reported missing on Feb. 21. Investigators told media Sunday that they located what are believed to be parts of the 28-year-old’s dismembered body, including a skull, ribs and hair, in one of the two large stainless steel pots of soup retrieved on Friday from a village house in Lung Mei Tsuen in Tai Po district. Choi, who shared a daughter and a son with her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, was embroiled in a financial dispute with Kwong's family over a luxury property in Hong Kong's Kadoorie Hill.

  • Crime turned Portland into a ‘hollowed out shell.’ Its neighbors are trying to keep it from happening to them

    Crime looks to be leveling off in Oregon's three main counties, but it's a different story within Portland city limits. Local leaders weigh in on what's working.

  • White supremacist serving life, fined for prison misconduct

    A white supremacist who killed a woman when he rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville has been fined for allegedly threatening a correctional officer and brandishing what an inmate disciplinary record called a “dangerous weapon” at the prison where he is serving a life sentence. Federal prosecutors disclosed the misconduct incidents in court documents as they asked a judge to order James Alex Fields Jr. to turn over $650 from his inmate trust account to make a court-ordered payment toward restitution to the victims of his crimes. In documents filed last week, prosecutors said the victims have not received any restitution payments in the nearly four years since Fields was sentenced.

  • Prosecution in Alex Murdaugh trial rests its case after dramatic re-enactment

    Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial rested Tuesday in Walterboro, South Carolina, after calling six rebuttal witnesses and conducting a dramatic re-enactment for jurors.

  • Chicago police chief, U.S. attorney resign after Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses reelection

    The head of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced their resignations Wednesday.