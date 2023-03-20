DeSantis criticizes Manhattan DA for Trump probe, takes veiled swipe at rival

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor DeSantis makes his first trip to Iowa at a book tour stop in Davenport, Iowa
1
Gram Slattery
·2 min read

By Gram Slattery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as a leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, broke his silence on Monday on the expected indictment of former President Donald Trump for hush money payments to a porn star, hitting out at a New York prosecutor but also taking a veiled swipe at Trump.

Politico reported that a grand jury was preparing to indict Trump, the front-runner for the Republican 2024 nomination. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating whether Trump illegally authorized and financed a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the waning stages of the 2016 presidential campaign in order to cover up an extramarital affair.

Trump said on Saturday he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, prompting several prominent Republicans, including his former vice president, Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, to denounce the investigation as an abuse of power. DeSantis, however, remained silent, angering many in Trump's orbit as well as his supporters.

DeSantis has not declared a presidential run but is widely expected to do so and is by far Trump's most formidable Republican challenger.

At a press conference DeSantis criticized Bragg but did not dismiss the case against Trump outright.

"The Manhattan district attorney is a Soros-funded prosecutor, and so he, like other Soros-funded prosecutors, they weaponize their office to impose a political agenda on society at the expense of the rule of law and public safety," DeSantis said, referring to Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, a long-time funder of progressive causes and often cited by supporters of right-wing causes.

"I don't know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair, I just, I can't speak to that," he said.

DeSantis added that he had "no interest in getting involved" in a potential extradition of Trump to New York from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida by authorities.

Other than Pence and DeSantis, most major declared and prospective Republican presidential candidates have remained silent on the issue.

At least one possible contender, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, has said Trump should drop out of the race if he is indicted in Manhattan.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Rich McKay, editing by Ross Colvin and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump-Stormy Daniels settlement at heart of potential NY DA indictment didn't violate campaign law: FEC expert

    Prosecutors won't have much of a legal leg to stand on if they indict Donald Trump on violating campaign finance law, according to a former FEC commissioner.

  • Trump advisor calls out DeSantis for ‘radio silence’ on Manhattan case

    Jason Miller, an advisor to former President Trump, called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for his “radio silence” on the New York grand jury investigation into former President Trump for his alleged role in a hush-money scheme. Trump suggested on Saturday he will be arrested on Tuesday as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appears to be…

  • NFL draft - TCU’s Quentin Johnston brings a RB mentality to the WR position

    Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald spoke one-on-one with the projected No. 1 wide receiver in this year’s NFL draft on what he plans to bring to his new team and when he knew he was ready for the next level of football.

  • 10 ex-Broncos have signed with other teams during free agency

    Here's a quick look at Broncos free agents who have signed with other teams this offseason.

  • Japan's Sasaki likely to be coveted when available for MLB

    If Rōki Sasaki knows the perfect time for him to switch to the major leagues, he's good at keeping a secret. “He’s going to be a tremendous star in the big leagues whenever he gets here,” Mexico manager Benji Gil said Sunday.

  • Looming Trump charges follow criticism of N.Y. prosecutor for not acting sooner

    A New York City prosecutor who was publicly criticized for declining to charge Donald Trump last year now appears very close to bringing the first criminal indictment against a former president in U.S. history. Trump on Saturday said that he expects to be arrested this week on charges by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is investigating whether Trump falsified business records by concealing his reimbursement of his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The payment, made during the waning weeks of Trump's 2016 campaign for the White House, was intended to secure Daniels' silence about an affair she said she had with Trump, prosecutors said.

  • ‘The View': Sunny Hostin Thinks Trump Wants to Be Perp Walked After Indictment: ‘He Wants That Steve Bannon Weirdo Crazy Moment’ (Video)

    But Hostin doesn't think it'll happen

  • Trump indictment in New York case could come as early as Monday-Politico

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be indicted by a grand jury late Monday or on Wednesday in a hush payments case involving a porn star, Politico reported on Monday, citing three unidentified people involved in the deliberations. Law enforcement officials were stepping up security around the Manhattan courthouse where the charges would be filed, with workers erecting new security fencing after Trump over the weekend called on his supporters to protest any indictment. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating a $130,000 hush payment made by Michael Cohen, Trump's estranged former fixer, to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Read the letter Google employees sent to Sundar Pichai about mass layoffs that tells him: 'Don't Be Evil'

    More than 1,400 Googlers signed an open letter to Alphabet's CEO asking for laid-off workers to be considered for open roles.

  • DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won't intimidate office

    Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is standing firm against Donald Trump’s increasingly hostile rhetoric, telling his staff that the office won’t be intimidated or deterred as it nears a decision on charging the former president. Bragg, whose office has been calling witnesses to a grand jury investigating hush money paid on Trump’s behalf during his 2016 campaign, did not mention the Republican by name, but made it clear that’s who he was writing about. The memo came as law enforcement officials in New York City are making security preparations for the possibility Trump is charged and appears in court in Manhattan.

  • District responds to student's Pledge of Allegiance lawsuit

    A South Carolina school district said a ninth grader walking in a hallway was stopped during a moment of silence and not the Pledge of Allegiance, as the student had said in a lawsuit filed last month. Marissa Barnwell said she was pushed against the wall by a teacher at River Bluff High School when she didn't stop to recite the pledge as she walked to class in November, according to her family's lawsuit. A lawyer for Lexington School District 1 said videos from the hallway shows the teacher touched Barnwell's shoulder to get her attention but didn't push her.

  • Mark Levin Of Fox News Asks Critical Question About Donald Trump And Gets His Answer

    The far-right host was just begging for this response in his rhetorical query ahead of Trump's possible arrest.

  • Musk Makes Bold Prediction About the Future of Trump

    The former Republican president said on Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in a case involving hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Against Donald Trump’s Protest Demands

    GAELEN MORSERep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cautioned MAGA-diehards who plan to protest against Donald Trump’s possible indictment after the former president repeatedly called on his supporters to take to the streets.In a rare move, the MAGA-loving congresswomen split from Trump’s call for nationwide protests, worried that such events could be hijacked and turn violent.“There are a lot of concerns about protests because of people like Ray Epps and Scaffold Commander,” Greene told The Daily Be

  • Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters

    Former President Donald Trump’s calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap. The ambivalence raises questions about whether Trump, though a leading Republican contender in the 2024 presidential race who retains a devoted following, still has the power to mobilize far-right supporters the way he did more than two years ago before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It also suggests that the hundreds of arrests that followed the Capitol riot, not to mention the convictions and long prison sentences, may have dampened the desire for repeat mass unrest.

  • MAGA Forum Freak Out: Chatter of a ‘Patriot Moat’ Around Mar-a-Lago to Keep Trump Out of Jail

    Posters on "The Donald" are calling for "Civil War" if the former president is indicted

  • Watch: Putin heckled during Mariupol visit

    Vladimir Putin was heckled by a Mariupol resident during his visit to the destroyed city on Sunday.

  • Letters to the Editor: I moved to Florida. Then, I came back to California. What a relief

    Readers respond to Gov. Ron DeSantis' claim that people are fleeing "woke" states like California for Florida.

  • Sununu Says Impending Trump Indictment ‘Drastically’ Changes ‘Paradigm’ for 2024

    Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said Sunday that the impending indictment of former president Trump in a probe into hush-money payments made to a porn actress could backfire on Democrats and upset the 2024 political stage.

  • Polish Ambassador to France: Poland will be forced to enter war if Ukraine fails to defend itself

    Poland's Ambassador to France Jan Emeryk Rościszewski said in an interview that a situation could arise in which Poland would have to enter the war. The embassy urged audiences to refrain from sensationalising his words.