DeSantis debuts Florida budget for next year; touts themes from presidential campaign

TALLAHASSEE – Echoing themes from his struggling presidential campaign, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his $114.4 billion state budget proposal on Tuesday, touting the state's economy as a beacon compared to Democratic-led states like California and New York.

DeSantis also mocked President Biden and the federal government by praising his administration’s success at reducing Florida’s debt.

“We have, since I’ve become governor, paid off 25% of our state’s total debt. ... That’s something you don’t see many other states doing and you certainly don’t see Washington doing that, I can tell you that,” DeSantis said during an appearance at a Marco Island charter school.

DeSantis' budget recommendation goes to Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature, which actually prepares the state spending plan for the 2024-25 year.

GOP supermajorities in both chambers, however, have been compliant with most of DeSantis’ policy pitches, so large portions of his budget blueprint are likely to be endorsed by lawmakers during their session, which begins Jan. 9.

DeSantis dubbed the plan the "Focus on Florida's Future Budget."

Smaller than current year's budget

DeSantis’ proposal would actually reduce the state’s current budget by $4.6 billion, a rare reversal in spending. It also includes $16.3 billion in reserves and makes room for $1.1 billion in tax cuts, most of them coming by way of a half-dozen sales-tax holidays for Florida consumers.

Announcing the budget on the eve of the fourth Republican presidential debate, set for Wednesday night in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, DeSantis promoted his ability to wisely spend taxpayer money and steward a robust state economy.

DeSantis casts himself as a White House contender who has accomplished much of what he set out to do. Still, he has fallen far behind the Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump, in national polls and in their shared home state of Florida.

Rollout intended for broader audience

The governor’s lengthy budget rollout – he spent close to an hour speaking and answering questions before a roomful of supporters – came off as intended for an audience not just confined to Florida.

Current year plan DeSantis signs $116.5 billion state budget, vetoes $511 million while ripping Washington

Earlier this year, last-minute haggling After culture clashes, Florida Legislature's last act is a state budget. What's in it?

“This is a budget that I think is respecting the taxpayers of this state. We are living within our means; we’re even paring back expenses,” DeSantis said. “We’re reducing the size of government, we’re cutting taxes, we’re eliminating more of our state debt. Yet, we also have record investment for education, record support for transportation and infrastructure, record support for environmental restoration and water quality.

“That is how you govern well,” DeSantis said.

Some state jobs to disappear, however

DeSantis would reduce the size of the state workforce to 112,812 positions, down 1,024 spots, with much of the cuts likely coming in currently unfilled jobs. School spending is boosted by $175 per-student, to an average $8,842 across the state.

But the Florida Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union and a frequent critic of DeSantis, said the governor wasn’t doing enough to meet the concerns of Floridians about schools.

“Florida voters know the importance of supporting all teachers and staff who work in Florida’s public schools,” said Andrew Spar, president of the FEA. “The governor’s proposal today made it clear he will continue to devalue Florida’s hard-working educators.”

While the DeSantis budget maintains state funding for water quality programs, the recruiting of out-of-state law enforcement, and does include $1.25 billion for teacher pay – a $200 million increase – the governor adds a new provision that may help blunt continued criticism of the state’s property insurance woes, with Floridians paying some of the nation’s highest rates.

DeSantis is recommending setting aside $431 million intended to lower insurance premiums for a year for some homeowners. That's through a one-year exemption on taxes, fees and other assessments for homes valued up to $750,000.

DeSantis talks college football playoffs, FSU

The governor also weighed in on the fight between Florida State University and the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, which left the undefeated, Atlantic Coast Conference champions out of the final four teams that will compete next month for the national title.

DeSantis’ budget includes $1 million to help with costs of lawsuits that may emerge.

“I didn’t go to any of the Florida universities,” said DeSantis, a Yale and Harvard Law School graduate. “I’ve said from the beginning, I just want us to get back to where Miami, Florida and Florida State are always competing for the national championship.”

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @JKennedyReport.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Rolling out proposed state budget, Ron DeSantis echoes campaign themes