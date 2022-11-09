DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as governor

Reuters

MIAMI (Reuters) -Tropical Storm Nicole gained strength on Tuesday as it churned toward the Bahamas on track for Florida's Atlantic coast, where a hurricane warning was posted for nearly 250 miles of shoreline with millions of residents warned to hunker down and prepare. Nicole, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), will likely grow into a hurricane on Wednesday around the Bahamas before making U.S. landfall along Florida's east coast north of Miami on Wednesday night or early Thursday, forecasters said. A hurricane warning was posted for Grand Bahama Island, Bimini, the Berry Islands and the Abacos in the northwestern corner of the West Indies archipelago nation, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.