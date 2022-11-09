DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as governor

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. His victory bolsters his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. (Nov. 8)

Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

    Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. Weeks before the election, DeSantis directed the state to fly groups of migrants from Texas to the upscale liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard, as a protest over the federal government’s immigration policies at the southern border.

  • Man wanted for attack and burglary of hotel worker, MPD says

    A man is wanted after he attempted to steal tools from a hotel worker earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis decisively defeats Charlie Crist

    Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won re-election to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions.

  • DeSantis wins 2022 midterm election, re-elected as Governor of Florida

    Ron DeSantis won re-election in the 2022 midterm election for Florida Governor on Tuesday night, beating opponent Charlie Crist. The headline race in the 2022 midterm election in Florida pitted Governor Ron DeSantis (R) against former Governor Charlie Crist (D) as they battled to lead the state through 2026.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis Wins Second Term in Florida

    Republican Ron DeSantis was re-elected as governor of Florida, according to the Associated Press, defeating Democrat Charlie Crist. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

  • Live updates: DeSantis, Rubio win; Salazar beats Taddeo; Miami Beach rejects Deauville site plan

    Voters in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties — and nationwide — were at the polls on Tuesday for midterm elections. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m.

  • Braddock swimming second at state. St. Thomas Aquinas did well, too. Plus football and soccer

    Just a few hours after the Braddock girls’ cross-country team took home a runner-up finish at state, the Bulldogs’ boys swimming team secured its best finish in school history when it placed second at the Class 4A State Championship meet at the Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatic Center in Stuart.

  • Noem wins reelection in South Dakota amid 2024 buzz

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win reelection, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past state Rep. Jamie Smith after raising more than $15 million via a nationwide fundraising network. Noem’s campaign centered largely on her handling of the state’s economy as well as her record of forgoing most government mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Amazon Gift Cards Are Sold Pretty Much Everywhere, But You Should Really Buy Them Online

    Amazon gift cards are sold online at Amazon.com and in select retail and grocery stores. Here's a list of stores that carry them, like Walgreens and CVS.

  • Democrats hope to maintain edge in Oregon US House races

    A toss-up in one congressional district and a closer-than-expected race in another have Democrats battling to maintain their advantage in Oregon as Republicans seek to capitalize on concerns about inflation and crime. Democrats controlled four of the state's five previous U.S. House seats and are hoping to claim its newly created sixth one as well. Oregon was one of just six states to gain a seat after the 2020 census.

  • Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat

    Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna's win against Democrat Eric Lynn in the 13th District, a St. Petersburg-based district formerly represented by Democrat Charlie Crist.

  • California's Newsom wins 2nd term, is White House run next?

    Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who like Newsom may run for president. Early returns showed Newsom with 61% of the votes in a state where there are nearly twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans. It was the second decisive statewide victory for Newsom in barely a year.

  • Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas en route to Florida and hurricane status

    MIAMI (Reuters) -Tropical Storm Nicole gained strength on Tuesday as it churned toward the Bahamas on track for Florida's Atlantic coast, where a hurricane warning was posted for nearly 250 miles of shoreline with millions of residents warned to hunker down and prepare. Nicole, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), will likely grow into a hurricane on Wednesday around the Bahamas before making U.S. landfall along Florida's east coast north of Miami on Wednesday night or early Thursday, forecasters said. A hurricane warning was posted for Grand Bahama Island, Bimini, the Berry Islands and the Abacos in the northwestern corner of the West Indies archipelago nation, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

  • Florida pushes back against DOJ election monitors inside polling sites

    State election officials, led by Secretary of State Cord Byrd, stated in its letter that Florida is dispatching “its own” staffers to watch over the elections.

  • Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar beats Taddeo, wins re-election in Miami

    Voters on Tuesday returned U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar to office for a second term representing Florida’s 27th Congressional District, handing her an overwhelming victory over state Sen. Annette Taddeo in what was widely seen as South Florida’s most competitive congressional race.

  • Handmade Holidays kicks off the holiday season

    The annual Handmade Holidays event will take place Nov. 13 and Nov. 12 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

  • Heidi Klum's Worm Costume Apparently Cost 'A Lot More Than Anyone Would Think'

    The supermodel's giant invertebrate get-up was, unsurprisingly, a complicated undertaking.

  • Qatar’s World Cup Ambassador Delivers Veiled Threat to Gay Visitors

    The homophobic former soccer star also declared homosexuality “damage to the mind,” warns gay visitors to “accept our rules.”

  • DeSantis wins reelection, ushering in a red state era in Florida

    With an apparently commanding victory that gave Republicans gains in every corner of the state, Ron DeSantis won a second term as Florida’s governor on Tuesday night.

  • California’s Newsom poised to win 2nd term

    California's sleepy race for governor ends Tuesday and Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom is an overwhelming favorite to win a second term leading the nation's most populous state, a platform that could propel him to a presidential run. (Nov. 8)