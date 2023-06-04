DeSantis detractors criticize the Florida Republican and 'fascism' in multiple incidents

Multiple critics of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have publicly called out the the 2024 presidential candidate and "fascism" in recent days.

DeSantis on Friday was giving remarks in Lexington, South Carolina, saying parents “have a fundamental right to direct the education and upbringing of their children.”

“The school systems are important, but they’re there to support the community. They’re not there to supersede the rights of parents and what they think is appropriate,” DeSantis said before a person in the crowd could be heard calling the governor a “fascist.” The word was preceded by an expletive.

DeSantis responded to the individual, saying “we’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids” as the crowd at the campaign event booed.

'Are you blind?' Ron DeSantis chews out a reporter over taking questions

Abortion? Disney? Trump-DeSantis spar over Constitution 22nd Amendment

The Florida governor has sought to overhaul education in the state.

For example, the Florida Board of Education earlier this year voted to block instruction about sexual orientation and gender identify in all grades. The measure targets lessons on the topics from grades 4-12 unless required by already existing state standards or as part of reproductive health education in the state.

Florida has also passed a law requiring books available to children be approved by a "district employee holding a valid educational media specialist certificate."

The individual at DeSantis’ South Carolina event isn’t the only person who has criticized DeSantis and fascism in recent days. Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., in Washington, D.C. on Friday called out both the lawmaker and the political concept, using an expletive on stage at a concert by the band Paramore.

Fascism is historically a far-right, authoritarian political ideology. It typically involves a dictatorial leader and relies on propaganda. However, lawmakers of both parties have lobbed the term at each other.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian and expert on authoritarianism and fascism, previously told USA TODAY that, under true fascism, there is no voting, and the government tells its citizens what to do.

Contributing: Michael Collins and Anna Kaufman, USA TODAY; Ana Goñi-Lessan, Tallahassee Democrat; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DeSantis critics call out the Florida governor, fascism in incidents