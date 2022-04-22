DeSantis’s Disney Blow Marks New Culture War Phase Ahead of 2024 Election

DeSantis’s Disney Blow Marks New Culture War Phase Ahead of 2024 Election
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Niquette and Nathan Crooks
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ron DeSantis
    Ron DeSantis
    American politician
  • Walt Disney
    Entrepreneur

(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move against Walt Disney Co. this week shows he’s willing to take the Republican Party’s culture war to new heights -- with a frontal assault on one of his state’s biggest and most iconic employers -- as he jockeys for position in a potentially crowded 2024 presidential field.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Republican governors like Texas’s Greg Abbott have laid down starkly conservative positions on abortion and transgender students that show their bona fides. Corporations have at times banded together in protest, often saying those policies discriminate against their workers, but Abbott’s moves generally haven’t been aimed at a single employer.

DeSantis, 43, took it further. A month-long feud between the governor and Disney escalated this week when the state legislature capitulated to DeSantis’s call to strip Burbank, California-based Disney of its special governing rights, a move that could challenge the company’s ability to operate its iconic theme park, which employs 70,000 people and brings in $780 million in tax revenue to the state DeSantis governs. The governor signed the bill on Friday.

DeSantis criticized Disney after the company spoke out against a Florida law the governor signed last month that limits school instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation, a law critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Republican strategists and analysts said the fight with Disney allows DeSantis to gain influence outside of Florida by standing up to what conservatives call a “woke” corporation, at a time when Republicans increasingly emphasize culture-war issues and opposition to big businesses taking stands on political issues. But observers expressed surprise he was willing to take it this far.

“Mickey Mouse is extremely popular, and I’m sure this could backfire, but clearly the governor believes this is a risk worth taking and something that should be to his benefit,” said former Florida Republican U.S. Representative Carlos Curbelo.

DeSantis’s spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, said Thursday the motivation wasn’t politics but DeSantis’s long-held support for “a more level playing field” for all businesses in the state -- and that it was Disney that inserted itself in the process.

“It is not ‘retaliatory’ to pass legislation that gets rid of carve-outs and promotes a fairer environment for all companies to do business,” Pushaw said in a statement. “It was unfortunate that Disney decided to wade into a political debate and attempt to strong-arm Florida into overturning a common-sense law.”

‘Pick Up a Fight’

In March, Florida lawmakers passed a law supported by DeSantis that bans instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools for kindergarten through third grade classes and may allow restrictions for older students as well. After its adoption, Disney issued a statement saying that the legislation “should never have been passed and should never have been signed into law.” The company said it would work to get the law repealed or struck down in court. That angered DeSantis, who said Florida is “governed by the interests of the people of the state” and not by California corporate executives.

“If Disney wants to pick a fight, they chose the wrong guy,” DeSantis said in a campaign e-mail earlier this week.

On April 19, DeSantis asked the legislature to consider terminating the special privileges Disney enjoys through the existence of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a special district in Central Florida. Within hours, bills were filed in the Florida House and Senate to terminate all special districts enacted in Florida prior to 1968 without additional legislative action, which includes five other districts and Reedy Creek. The legislation moved quickly through both chambers, and was formally approved on Thursday. The measure would take effect as of June 1, 2023, barring any further legislative action.

“You’re a corporation based in Burbank, California, and you’re going to marshal your economic might to attack the parents of my state,” DeSantis said a bill-signing event Friday. “We view that as a provocation, and we’re going to fight back against that.”

Disney’s criticism of the Florida law sparked an outcry among some conservatives, who accused the company of capitulating to the “woke mob.” Some called for a boycott of Disney in response.

“Some supporters are questioning going after one of the state’s biggest and most popular economic drivers,” said Susan MacManus, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas seeking re-election this year, has emphasized culture war issues and securing the southern U.S. border. The governor took a shot at environmental and social governance initiatives last year, by banning state investments in businesses that cut ties with oil and gas companies.

More Bureaucracy

Governors traditionally have been reluctant to take action against large companies that are major economic drivers in their states -- especially as quickly as DeSantis and GOP lawmakers did and over criticism of a piece of legislation, said Aubrey Jewett, who teaches politics and state government at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

The Reedy Creek district, where the Disney resorts are based, has its own building codes and approval process for new projects, meaning that Disney often doesn’t have to wade through bureaucratic channels spanning multiple governments to get things done.

Reedy Creek was placed on negative watch by Fitch Ratings, indicating the grades could be potentially downgraded, according to a statement from the ratings company on Friday.

“The Negative Watch reflects the lack of clarity regarding the allocation of the RCID’s assets and liabilities, including the administration of revenues pledged to approximately $1 billion in outstanding debt,” the report evaluating the credit said.

Disney hasn’t responded yet to the passing of the new legislation. The company didn’t immediately respond to an e-mailed request on Friday for further comment.

DeSantis’s move is even more surprising given the strong bond between Disney and Florida. The company is now among the state’s largest employers. Its businesses there include four theme parks and more than 29,000 hotel rooms. Its flagship park, the Magic Kingdom, welcomed nearly 21 million guests in 2019.

DeSantis is running for re-election this year, but he trails only former President Donald Trump in most polls forecasting a potential GOP presidential primary field in 2024. During the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year, DeSantis was the overwhelming choice for the Republican presidential nomination if Trump doesn’t run again.

Americans Split

Stripping Disney of its self-governance privileges could cause a backlash for DeSantis if it causes any economic harm to Disney and has unintended consequences, Jewett said. There are questions about whether taxpayers would be on the hook for paying back $1 billion in municipal bonds with the dissolution of Reedy Creek Improvement District that encompasses the Disney resort, for example.

A YouGov survey conducted earlier this month found that Americans were mostly split when it came to opinions about Disney’s political ideology and activism, with 32% of respondents saying the company was “too liberal” compared with 9% who thought it was “too conservative.” While 19% of respondents thought the company had struck the right tone, 27% weren’t sure. When asked if Disney’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Chapek had made the correct decision to criticize the legislation, 39% said he made the right decision, while 35% of respondents saying he was in the wrong.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. adults was conducted April 5 to April 8 and has a margin of error of 3.6%.

Trump showed that being at the center of political firestorms draws attention and press coverage, and DeSantis is getting attention that other governors and potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates aren’t, said Brad Coker, managing director at Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy in Florida.

“From the old adage of, ‘There’s no bad press,’ he’s getting press that other governors aren’t getting, that frankly other Republican contenders aren’t getting,” Coker said. “Who are people talking about? Ron DeSantis.”

(Updates with DeSantis bill signing in third paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DeSantis flexes political power with victory over Disney

    In the wake of the Florida Legislature voting to strip Walt Disney World of its self-government on Thursday, political observers said it’s been a long time since they’ve seen a governor with as much political force as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • France issues warrant for Carlos Ghosn, airlines split over banned passengers, Florida lawmakers vote to strip Disney's 'special status'

    Notable business headlines include a French magistrate issuing an international arrest warrant for businessman Carlos Ghosn, airlines moving to bring back banned passengers as the federal mask mandate is lifted, and Florida lawmakers voting to revoke Disney’s ‘special status’ over the controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.

  • Disney’s Special Tax District, Explained

    Since 1967, the Florida land housing Disney’s theme parks has been governed by the company, allowing it to manage Walt Disney World with little red tape. WSJ’s Robbie Whelan explains the special tax district that a Florida bill would eliminate. Photo: AP

  • Florida taxpayers may face $1 billion liability if Disney loses special status

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung discusses why Florida taxpayers may face a $1 billion liability if Disney loses its special status.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis calls on lawmakers to repeal Disney's special status in Florida

    Governor DeSantis is proposing terminating all special districts created before 1968.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial bill banning critical race theory in Florida schools

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs into law a controversial bill that bans critical race theory from being taught in Florida schools.

  • Markets check: Stocks lower while bond market heads upward

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Twitter's performance in the social media industry, the market action in the S&P, Treasury yields, and airline stocks.

  • ‘Moana’ star Auli’i Cravalho calls on Disney to ‘step up’ on opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho believes that Disney can “make the most impact right now” by using their position of power to take action against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. In early March, Disney drew backlash after a report found that the company had donated a total of $249,126 to the campaigns of Florida legislature members who voted in favor of the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, including $50,000 to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Disney also faced harsh criticism for not doing enough to protest the passing of the bill.

  • Prince William, Kate Middleton dodge question about Prince Harry wanting to protect Queen Elizabeth

    Prince Harry spoke Hoda Kotb ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday.

  • Leaked Audio: Kevin McCarthy Says Trump Admitted He Bore Some Responsibility for Capitol Attack

    The House minority leader has denied reporting about his communications with the former president following the attack on the Capitol. The New York Times has the receipts

  • Shakira Turns Rauw Alejandro Into the Perfect Robot Boyfriend in ‘Te Felicito’ Video

    It's the Colombian superstar's first new single of 2022

  • Democrats Fear for Democracy. Why Aren't They Running on It in 2022?

    One party is running on democracy and elections in 2022, and it is not the Democrats. Despite a broad consensus on the left that the country’s most revered institutions are in trouble, with President Joe Biden and other leaders warning gravely that protecting voting rights and fair elections is of paramount importance, the vast majority of Democratic candidates are veering away from those issues on the campaign trail. Instead, they are focusing on bread-and-butter economic topics like inflation

  • Did DeSantis Just Stick Florida Taxpayers With a $2B Disney Bill?

    Will Disney actually lose its special tax status and get absorbed into the surrounding counties? While Florida's Republican-led state legislature just passed a bill stripping Walt Disney World of those rights on April 21, actually implementing the change is much more complicated than passing it. The bill was introduced earlier this week by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after a months-long feud over an earlier law banning the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida's public schools.

  • Stocks Fall for Third Week on Earnings, Rate Risks: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell, capping a third weekly decline, as disappointing corporate results and prospects for aggressive interest-rate hikes weighed on sentiment. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaThe S&P

  • Experts: Prior Florida law about special districts may not save Disney's Reedy Creek

    Many experts closely following new state legislation on the verge of dissolving Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District wonder if an existing state statute may prevent the move. If the Legislature were to dissolve an active independent special district, Florida Statute 189.072 enacted in 2015 says the action must be approved by a majority of resident electors in the district or a majority of the governing landowners, etc. — which primarily would be Disney (NYSE: DIS), in this case. Many reports have speculated that statute is the shield Disney could wield to counter the impending legislation expected to be signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and do away with Reedy Creek by June 2023.

  • AT&T taps company veteran as chief operating officer

    McElfresh has been with the company for more than 20 years and was recently appointed as president of AT&T Communication's Technology and Operations Group and was responsible for its network, technology, cybersecurity, and data operations. The COO role has been vacant since John Stankey became the chief executive officer in July 2020. The Dallas, Texas-based firm on Thursday posted a 2.5% rise in revenue for its core phone and internet business in the first quarter, as the telecom giant benefited from the expansion of its fiber internet and 5G services.

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs bill stripping Disney of special tax status

    Yahoo Finance Live examines the news surrounding Disney's special tax status following Florida Governor DeSantis' signing a bill to amend that.

  • Hiking Fed policy rate beyond 2.5% is 'open question,' says Daly

    Daly's support for a path of policy tightening that would bring borrowing costs to the Fed's estimate of the neutral level in nine months has helped cement expectations in recent weeks for interest rate hikes in bigger-than-usual 50 basis-point increments at the Fed's next couple of policy meetings. "I'm watching over this year to see how much our move to neutral restrains the economy, along with the repair of supply chains and the fiscal rolloff," all of which should contribute to easing inflation, she said.

  • Office real estate rebound is ‘more of a stair-step recovery,’ CEO explains

    JLL Americas Markets CEO John Gates sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the outlook on office and retail real estate, the future of U.S. shopping malls, tech companies' role in office real estate, and how inflation and interest rates impact return to offices.

  • Germany’s Scholz Focuses Ukraine Policy on Avoiding Nuclear War

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to continue shipping weaponry to Ukraine, though insisted that he aimed to avoid an open conflict with Russia that could lead to nuclear war.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vo