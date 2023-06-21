DeSantis’ Disney board adopts ‘new culture’ whistleblower rules

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Disney World oversight district is adopting a whistleblower policy, part of an effort board members say is aimed at encouraging a culture of openness and transparency.

Some employees thought their concerns weren’t being heard under the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District’s previous Disney-aligned leadership, Board Chairman Martin Garcia said on Wednesday.

“We want to adopt a policy that says we don’t have deaf ears, nothing will fall on deaf ears,” he said. “So if you have an issue, here is a new policy. Here is a new culture.”

The policy approved at Wednesday’s board meeting provides protections for whistleblowers and sets out the process for reporting unlawful activity and other concerns. It will supplement existing protections in state and federal law.

The whistleblower policy will apply immediately to nonunion staff. The effective date for unionized employees is delayed until Aug. 1 at the earliest.

Meanwhile, District Administrator Glen Gilzean said he is working to finalize a contract already approved by unionized firefighters that would boost their pay and numbers. The agreement would increase annual starting pay from $55,000 to $65,000 and add up to three dozen new firefighters and paramedics.

“We’re going to give our firefighters the best resources … to be competitive not only here locally but also here with our neighbors,” Gilzean said after Wednesday’s meeting.

The district’s board will meet in a closed-door session on Friday to discuss union negotiations. Gilzean, who was hired last month, said the contract approval was delayed for procedural reasons because he wanted to complete agreements with all bargaining units at the same time.

Union President Jon Shirey wrote to his members that union members had “shot ourselves in the foot” by sharing the contract terms on social media and with media outlets, according to a message obtained by Florida Politics.

“This contract got into the hands of city and county leaders across the state of Florida,” Shirey wrote. “Glen [Gilzean] had been receiving calls left and right yelling at him that he couldn’t sign this agreement, and how it was going to screw all of the taxpayers in those areas bc they would have to raise taxes just to be able to recruit and stay even somewhat competitive with the new market.”

The union would be “lucky” to have the contract finished at the district’s July meeting, Shirey wrote. He did not return a message from the Orlando Sentinel seeking comment.

The union has backed Gov. Ron DeSantis and his new board since it took control of the district in late February. It had a contentious relationship with the previous Reedy Creek Improvement District, which was effectively controlled by Disney.

Union officials said understaffing was putting Disney World visitors at risk during medical emergencies like heart attacks when response times are critical. Disney officials responded that the union’s claims about safety were “simply not true.”

DeSantis vowed to increase firefighter pay as part of his overhaul of the district.

The new logo of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is revealed during Wednesday's meeting in the headquarters of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., June 21, 2023.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

The new logo of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District is revealed during Wednesday’s meeting in the headquarters of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., June 21, 2023.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

In other business, the district unveiled its new logo and announced the retirements of two senior officials: Fire Chief Richard LePere Jr. and Bruce Jones, director of procurement.

The new logo, which replaces Reedy Creek’s, includes an orange tree with a bright yellow sun in the background.

LePere, who has served as chief for 13 years, will step down in August. He’s worked for the district’s fire department since 1999. The district announced it will launch a nationwide search for a replacement.

LePere thanked his staff at Wednesday’s meeting.

“They have a big part in me being successful,” he said. “They’re the real boots on the ground, and they make me look good.”

-------