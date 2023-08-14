DeSantis to Disney’s Iger: ‘Drop the lawsuit’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Monday that Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger should drop his company’s lawsuit against DeSantis and other Florida officials.

In an interview with CNBC’s “Last Call,” DeSantis was asked what he would tell Iger if the two had a phone call, to which the governor responded, “They’re suing the state of Florida, they’re going to lose that lawsuit. So what I would say is, drop the lawsuit.”

Disney’s lawsuit, filed in federal court in April, alleges DeSantis, who is a 2024 presidential candidate, retaliated against the entertainment giant over its vocal opposition last year to the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits instruction on gender identify and sexual identity in certain grades. Disney vowed to help repeal the anti-LGBTQ bill, and former Disney CEO Bob Chapek apologized for initially remaining quiet about the bill in the wake of criticism.

DeSantis went on to sign legislation earlier this year to end Disney’s power over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the 25,000 acres that the company self-governed for decades. The law also appointed a five-member board to govern the district, which later voided previous agreements Disney made.

“So all we want to do is treat everybody the same and let’s move forward, I’m totally fine with that. But I’m not fine with giving extraordinary privileges … to one special company at the exclusion of everybody else,” DeSantis said in reference to Disney’s special taxing district.

Disney’s lawsuit alleges DeSantis carried out a “targeted campaign of government retaliation,” that was “orchestrated at every step,” as a form of punishment for Disney’s “protected speech.”

“We’ve appreciated working with them over the years, but I would just say go back to what you did well,” DeSantis said Monday. “I think it’s going to be the right business decision,” adding the state has “basically moved on.”

DeSantis said Florida is “a great place to do business,” and touted the state’s unemployment rate, fiscal posture and leadership in new business formations.

“Your competitors all do very well here — Universal, SeaWorld — they have not had the same special privileges as you have,” DeSantis said.

The Hill has reached out to Disney for comment.

In his efforts to stomp out “woke” culture as part of his presidential campaign, the Florida governor has also accused the entertainment company of sexualizing children. Iger pushed back on this allegation last month, telling CNBC the notion is “preposterous” and “inaccurate.”

In June, DeSantis asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming he and the secretary of Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity are “immune” from the litigation.

CNBC’s full interview with DeSantis will air at 7 p.m. Monday.

