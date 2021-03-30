DeSantis disputes that Florida flagged unemployment claims by expectant mothers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lawrence Mower
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is refusing to say why the state’s unemployment agency is denying benefits to Floridians who were pregnant, sick from COVID-19 or caring for children at home.

“I don’t trust the premise of the question,” DeSantis told a Herald/Times reporter during a Monday news conference. “It’s not something I’m going to accept at face value.”

When asked to elaborate, his spokeswoman, Meredith Beatrice, said the premise that the state was denying benefits was “false, inaccurate, and intentionally misleading to the public.”

Beatrice said all of those categories of people qualify for federal pandemic-related benefits, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which specifically allows people to receive benefits if they are not “able and available” for work.

But for those who aren’t able and available, Florida has been denying state benefits, the maximum $275 per week Florida offers for those who are out of work.

Even though the pandemic cost millions of Floridians their jobs and shuttered schools, former call center workers contracted by the Department of Economic Opportunity told the Herald/Times that they were told to filter out those who aren’t “able and available” for work under state law — and therefore ineligible for state benefits.

As the Herald/Times reported, call center workers said they were told to create “issues” for people who said they were pregnant. Call center workers weren’t allowed to ask, but if it came up, they were required to flag the case, which would stop payments and lead to a lengthy arbitration process.

“They specifically told us in training to create these issues and to gather as much information as possible,” said Caitlin Polidoro, 29, who worked at a call center from March until September. “We weren’t allowed to tell them.”

Categories of people that were to be flagged include:

People who were pregnant and physically unable to work

Those who were caring for children at home

People who were sick with COVID-19

Those who didn’t have a form of transportation

Department training records show that the state has been asking employees to flag people who met these conditions. A Newberry woman produced a denial letter from the Department of Economic Opportunity stating that she was ineligible for benefits because she was caring for a child at home.

Department Director Dane Eagle told a Senate committee Tuesday that it was “preposterous” that the state was denying pregnant women benefits.

“The State of Florida in no means denied benefits based on pregnancy,” Eagle said. “That did not happen.”

However, he did confirm the state had a lengthy backlog of cases flagged for adjudication that included women who were pregnant. Eagle said there was no way to search through the unemployment system to find pregnant cases. So his department searched emails for cases of people who were pregnant and sped up the adjudication process.

“We found several dozen, many dozen, who were pregnant and otherwise eligible who we were able to help expedite,” he said.

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity said previously that claimants had to be “able and available” for work under state law in order to receive benefits. That’s the norm in other states. And it’s also common to deny benefits to people who aren’t “able and available” because they’re sick, in the hospital for pregnancy or have to stay home to care for children.

The U.S. Supreme Court has forbid denying benefits to people simply because they’re pregnant. It has ruled that pregnant women should not be treated differently than others, meaning that if they’re hospitalized and physically unable to work, just like someone who’s sick, they shouldn’t be allowed benefits.

However, other states relaxed some of those requirements during the pandemic. Texas allowed benefits for people who were quarantining for COVID-19 exposure, were in a “high risk” category or were caring for children at home. Michigan also expanded benefits to people who were sick or caring for family at home.

Although DeSantis removed the state’s work search requirements during the pandemic, he did not change the state’s “able and available” to work standards to receive state benefits.

“The report is right in saying that we denied claims for those who otherwise might have been sick,” Eagle said Tuesday. “That’s because we had to legally in order for them to be eligible for [federal benefits].”

Call center workers and lawmakers have wondered why the state was aggressively enforcing those rules during the pandemic, when there was a desperate need to get unemployment payments out to Floridians as quickly as possible. Those rules were part of a larger anti-fraud effort that caused people’s claims to be delayed by weeks or months.

Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, said the rules seemed counter-intuitive. You would not want a late-term pregnant women or people exposed to COVID-19 to work during the pandemic, he said.

The Herald/Times asked Beatrice why DeSantis did not change those requirements during the pandemic. She did not respond.

Miami Herald Tallahassee Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas contributed to this report.

Contact Lawrence Mower at lmower@tampabay.com . Follow @lmower3.

Recommended Stories

  • 'True local control': More than 100 mayors urge Biden to bypass states, provide COVID-19 vaccines directly to cities

    The mayors' request comes after identifying a 'troubling pattern' of vaccine inequity facing people of color.

  • Moderate Dems Signal Resistance to Biden Tax Increases

    Several moderate House Democrats are pushing back on the Biden administration’s plan to raise taxes in order to finance a $3 trillion infrastructure initiative, Axios reported on Monday. The opposition from House Democrats comes in addition to potential resistance from Senators Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.). With a slim 219-212 majority, House Democrats could run into difficulties if divisions emerge. “We need to be careful not to do anything that’s too big or too much in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis,” Representative Josh Gottheimer (D., N.J.) told Axios. It’s got to be responsible and both parties need to be at the table. This can’t just be jammed through without input and consideration from the other side.” Gottheimer and Representative Tom Suozzi (D., N.Y.) said they would not vote for any tax increase unless it expands the State and Local Tax deduction that was capped at $10,000 under the Trump administration. The SALT deduction is supported by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), but is opposed by progressive Democrats because the deduction is seen as benefiting rich Americans who reside in high tax states. “I’m not voting for any changes in the tax code unless we reinstate SALT as part of the deal,” Suozzi said. The Biden administration has yet to announce its final proposals for funding the infrastructure legislation. The bills are intended to fund the repair of roads and bridges across the country as well as a number of initiatives meant to slow climate change, such as building a network of electric vehicle charging stations. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has warned that Republicans may view the legislation as a “Trojan horse” for tax increases.

  • Gov. DeSantis’s Misguided Attack on ‘Elites’

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is correct about one thing in his essay “What I’ve Learned From the Pandemic Year: Don’t Trust the Elites.” The problem is that he is one of them.

  • Biden handed Harris a political grenade. Can she defuse it?

    The VP is being asked to solve the riddle on the southern border. She has a vision. The question is: can she make it work?

  • Miami-Dade man charged with attempted murder of officers in Everglades Park standoff

    A Miami-Dade man who fired dozens of rounds from his assault rifle at Everglades National Park rangers and police officers during a standoff Sunday faces attempted murder and other federal gun charges, authorities said Tuesday.

  • No amount of rock music can cover it up. DeSantis dodged the unemployment question, again | Editorial

    Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Monday news conference had all the elements of a Florida spectacle: a live rock band playing “With a Little Help from My Friends” (the dive bar cover of Joe Cocker’s version), a maskless group of people and a grouchy governor who doesn’t like tough questions intruding on his chosen narrative.

  • Mpow Mdots are the best wireless earbuds you've never heard of — and they're on sale for $17 at Amazon

    See why more than 9,000 reviewers gave these buds a flawless five-star rating: 'Seriously impressive.'

  • Rihanna Gets Edgy in a Wild Cutout Sweatshirt, Leather Mini Skirt & Leg-Snaking Pumps

    This isn't your typical hoodie.

  • Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier, is the latest company to be impacted by the global shortage of microchips

    Companies around the world - and across many sectors - are grappling with a shortage of the vital electronics components.

  • UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will focus on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it can to provide any surplus shots to other countries such as its close neighbour Ireland, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. However, Britain has found itself involved in a public spat with the European Union, where the vaccination programme has been much slower, over the supply of doses. "I think our focus has to be to try and keep Britain safe, we want to work cooperatively as well with other countries but the main priority is to get the vaccine rollout," Kwarteng told Sky News.

  • 'Captain Underpants' spin-off pulled for 'passive racism'

    A graphic novel for children that was a spin-off of the wildly popular “Captain Underpants” series is being pulled from library and book store shelves after its publisher said it “perpetuates passive racism.” The book under scrutiny is 2010's “The Adventures of Ook and Gluk” by Dav Pilkey, who has apologized, saying it “contains harmful racial stereotypes" and is “wrong and harmful to my Asian readers.”

  • Sturgeon pledges to tackle child poverty 'scandal' after failing to make progress over past 14 years

    Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that ending child poverty will become her latest “driving mission”, despite failing to reduce it during her previous 14 years in Government. In a speech to party activists on Monday, the SNP leader claimed that if she wins re-election, she would introduce new policies aimed at ending the “scandal” and lift tens of thousands of children out of privation. However, opponents accused her of a “record of shame” over almost a decade-and-a-half in power, which includes five years as the SNP health secretary and seven as First Minister. According to a Scottish Government report published last week, relative child poverty north of the border has been “gradually increasing” over the past decade while absolute child poverty “has remained largely stable”. The analysis added: “Persistent poverty has started to gradually increase.” Rates of child poverty in Ms Sturgeon’s own Glasgow Southside constituency are also the highest in Scotland, according to a study published in 2019.

  • Meet the final two crew members selected on SpaceX's all-civilian mission to orbit Earth

    Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski were selected to fly on SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration 4 mission launching from Florida later this year.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in US

    Volkswagen plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen” as its shifts its production increasingly toward electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheating scandal. The company had briefly posted a press release on its website early Monday announcing the brand name change. The premature release comes as VW is taking reservations for the new ID.4 small electric SUV in the U.S. It’s the company’s only new electric model sold in the United States, though there are plans for more, including a nostalgic reprise of the company’s Microbus.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Fourth alleged victim added to charges

    The ex-girlfriend of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is charged with trafficking a fourth underage girl.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in either "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."