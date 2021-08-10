DeSantis doubts report of Florida requesting ventilators: 'I haven’t been notified of that'

Gov. Ron DeSantis doubted the validity of a news article reporting that Florida requested hundreds of ventilators from the federal government amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Miami-based ABC affiliate WPLG reported Monday that 300 devices were expected to be delivered by day's end “to replace expended state stores" and cited a planning document from the Department of Health and Human Services, although the report didn't include who was the requesting authority in Florida.

“I have not heard about that, so I have to check to see if that’s true or not,” DeSantis said Tuesday when asked about the ventilator request. “I would honestly doubt that that’s true, but I’ll look. We have a lot of stuff that we stockpiled over the last year and a half through the department of emergency management. I have not had any requests across my desk. I haven’t been notified of that.”

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Florida Department of Health and the federal Department of Health and Human Services for more information.

Florida's COVID-19 case numbers have been on the rise for several weeks. The state Health Department reported Monday a previous three-day average of 18,795 new cases. A rise in hospitalizations has also ensued, with more than 13,000 being reported statewide on Sunday.

DeSantis, however, has been resistant to the imposition of new virus-related restrictions amid the uptick in infections, both in Florida and nationally, having ordered a ban on local authorities from mandating masks for children as classes resume for the fall semester and threatening penalties for those who don't comply.

The governor has instead stressed the importance of allowing parents to make masking choices for their children and pointed to the efficacy of vaccines for keeping people out of the hospital.

