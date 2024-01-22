DeSantis drops out, admits what we knew all along: The Republican Party belongs to Trump

Ron DeSantis is falling in line and dropping out of the 2024 presidential race ahead of the New Hampshire Republican primary, ending his lackluster attempt to snag the Republican nomination. The Florida governor posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday to explain his decision.

“It's clear to me that a majority of Republican voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” he said in front of a row of American flags, before endorsing the former president. A few moments later, he took a shot at the only candidate aside from Trump still left in the race.

“We can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents,” DeSantis said. “The days of putting Americans last, of kowtowing to large corporations, of caving to woke ideology are over.”

DeSantis is re-drawing the line in the sand for those of us who may have forgotten something. There is the Republican Party before Trump, and there is the party afterward. The party that at one point stood for small government is abandoning those plans in favor of using government to control women's bodies and crusade against anything they deem "too woke."

Trump is the only Republican candidate I've known

The first presidential election I voted in was 2016. It means that if he gets the nomination this year Trump will be on the ballot for every election I have been eligible for. I know that there was a Republican Party prior to him, but all I have seen is the “after,” and the willingness of its members to play along so that they don’t become the next Liz Cheney.

That means more of what the last eight years have brought to this country. It means a continuation of division, of bigotry and of condoning behavior that possibly violates a constitutional amendment. It essentially means forgiving a man who led his followers to an insurrection attempt. That is what DeSantis pledge his support to Sunday night.

What have Republicans become?

DeSantis is the third former candidate to endorse Trump, after Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy. The trio adds to the long list of endorsements the former president is racking up, from House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to folks who have previously criticized the president, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

All of this public support comes even though Trump faces dozens of felony charges for offenses ranging from his business practices in the state of New York to retaining classified documents to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. It’s strange to see from a party that claims to stand for “law and order.” It’s hard to imagine the Democrats pooling their support for a candidate with that sort of track record.

At this point, the Republican Party is a caricature of itself. The entire organization is giving in to the delusions of a man who alleges he should have "total immunity" as president.

I don't normally agree with Mitt Romney (R-UT), but the voice of the pre-Trump Republican party made a point in 2023 when he told CBS Sunday Morning that “Donald Trump represents a failure of character, which is changing, I think in many respects, the psyche of our nation, and the heart of our nation.”

“That’s something which takes a long time, if ever, to repair,” he continued.

DeSantis simply embodies this as he exits the race – the “Republican guard” he claims is gone has confirmed it too. Haley offers an option for people who still believe in some semblance of choice, but let’s be real: Trump is going to be the nominee, and there is no going back to what the party used to be.

