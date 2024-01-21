DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the Republican presidential campaign Sunday and endorsed former President Donald Trump just two days before the New Hampshire primary.

DeSantis, 45, announced the suspension of his campaign in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Nobody worked harder, and we left it all out on the field,” DeSantis said in a video on the social media site, but he concluded there was no way he could continue in the race and win.

His decision came after months of disappointing performances, including a nearly 30-point loss to Trump in the Iowa caucuses last week after he spent tens of millions of dollars in that state and visited all 99 counties.

DeSantis said he endorsed Trump because “we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear … that Nikki Haley represents.”

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, finished just behind DeSantis in third place in Iowa and is expected to challenge Trump in New Hampshire, according to some recent polls. DeSantis was polling in the single digits in the Granite State.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.