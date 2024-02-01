DeSantis' failed presidential campaign spent big last year

The Never Back Down super PAC supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential bid blew through $131 million last year and DeSantis' campaign spent $28 million, according to campaign finance reports filed Wednesday.

That DeSantis and his allies spent so heavily in 2023 just to come in a distant second place in the Iowa Caucuses illustrates the failed promises of his presidential bid, which received considerable hype and the financial resources to match it, but never gained traction.

The PAC accounted for the bulk of DeSantis' campaign spending. It raised a total of $145 million in 2023 and had $14.5 million left in the bank at the end of the year.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a town hall meeting Jan. 19 at Cara Irish Pub & Restaurant in Dover, NH, ahead of the New Hampshire presidential primary. He quit the race for the GOP presidential nomination two days later.

Most of the PAC’s money was raised during DeSantis’ re-election campaign for governor and transferred over from a state committee. The PAC raised just $14.5 million in the second half of 2023 as DeSantis tanked in the polls.

DeSantis outsourced much of his campaign to the PAC, which organized many of his events in early states, paid for door knockers and purchased advertising.

Never Back Down’s superior financial resources were one reason DeSantis was considered a formidable candidate, and he was hoping the PAC’s investment in Iowa would pay dividends. Much was made of the ground game that Never Back Down coordinated, which involved extensive canvassing through the state.

DeSantis ended up losing Iowa by 30 percentage points to former President Donald Trump, though, and dropped out of the race a few days later.

Donations to the PAC declined as the race wore on and DeSantis failed to gain traction against Trump. Among the largest donations in the second half of 2023: $1 million from Jeffrey Soffer, $1 million from Ann Johnson, $1 million from Seminole Gaming, $1 million from Clive Fields and $500,000 each from Dick and Liz Uihlein.

