DeSantis family adopts rescue dog to live in the Florida Governor’s Mansion

The grind of the presidential campaign trail may be over for Gov. Ron DeSantis, but his family decided to undertake a new commitment. This one has four legs.

The DeSantis family adopted a rescue dog from an animal shelter, according to a Friday social media post from first lady Casey DeSantis. Her post included a photo of two of the three DeSantis children, Madison and Mamie, cuddling the small, blond canine. Their third child is a boy named Mason.

“Excited to welcome the newest addition to the family!” Casey DeSantis wrote.

The dog’s name: Liberty.

“The Free State of Florida was a bit long,” Casey DeSantis added.