DeSantis to Fine Localities for Public Employee Vaccine Mandates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Evans
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis warned on Monday that any city or county in the state that requires vaccination for employees would face a $5,000 fine.

DeSantis signed a law earlier this year prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of vaccination for coronavirus from patrons. The governor claimed that that law also applied to local governments seeking to implement vaccine mandates for employees.

“If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition of employment, that violates Florida law and you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation,” DeSantis said at a press conference.

DeSantis’s remarks came after the Florida Health Department announced earlier this month that it would fine businesses and government entities $5,000 for requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination.

DeSantis has staked out a position against coronavirus-related mandates, including for vaccines and masks. The governor signed an executive order in July banning school districts from mandating mask-wearing for pupils in class, although the order has faced numerous challenges in court.

In the latest ruling on that case, the First District Court of Appeals sided with the state in allowing the mask-mandate ban. That ruling will likely allow the ban to stay in effect through the fall semester, until a lower appellate court makes a final decision in the case.

The latest announcement comes days after President Biden announced that all companies with more than 100 employees would be forced to mandate the vaccine for their workers. Biden has also imposed a vaccine mandate for all federal employees and contractors.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Makes Like DeSantis and Tries to Bully the Locals

    Kevin Dietsch/GettyWhen Joe Biden started mandating that military and federal employees be vaccinated, I was with him. Heck, I thought the idea of going door-to-door to encourage vaccines was too timid (why not bring the shots along?). I’m a big booster (no pun intended) of vaccines. But Joe Biden’s new plan to mandate vaccinations (or weekly testing) in companies with 100 or more employees crosses a line that shouldn’t be crossed.Biden is committing the same abuse of power that I’ve criticized

  • 1 in 4 COVID cases diagnosed in children

    More than a quarter-million COVID cases were reported last week in the United States, the highest on record.

  • Ron DeSantis will fine Florida cities over 'fundamentally wrong' vaccine mandate

    JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Monday he will issue steep fines on local officials who fire employees who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is supporting a lawsuit to stop the city of Gainesville from imposing the requirement.

  • 3 GOP contenders for 2024 presidential race criticize Biden over Afghanistan

    Three Republican presidential prospects on Sunday sharply condemned President Joe Biden’s handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administration’s conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries.

  • National Republican leaders attend Nebraska Steak Fry

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and former Vice-President Mike Pence all spoke at Sunday's event in Nebraska City.

  • Surgeon general: New vaccine policies neither illegal nor unusual

    “We have to put this in context,” Vivek Murthy said.

  • The critical gap in the infrastructure bill: skilled workers

    It will be challenging to execute the infrastructure plan on a reasonable timetable, within agreed-upon costs and with the appropriate labor force.

  • NHS to begin trial of simple test that can detect many types of cancer before symptoms appear

    Thousands of people will take part in an NHS trial of a simple blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

  • Blinken to defend Afghan policy before skeptical Congress

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to defend the Biden administration’s much-criticized handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan before Congress in what are expected to be contentious hearings. In separate House and Senate testimony starting on Monday, Blinken will face lawmakers angry about the administration’s response to the quick collapse of the Afghan government and, more specifically, the State Department’s response to what many claim was a predictable result in the final days of the American military presence there. The department has come under heavy criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for not doing enough and not acting quickly enough to get American citizens, legal residents and at-risk Afghans out of the country after the Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug. 15.

  • U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 379,472,220 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 11, out of 456,755,075 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 1.78 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • House Democrats eye corporate tax rate hike, surtax on wealthy in spending package - sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Democrats are expected to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21% as part of a sweeping plan that includes tax increases on the wealthy, corporations, and investors, according to two people familiar with the matter. Democrats are also expected to propose a 3% surtax on individual income above $5 million as part of a wide-ranging $3.5 trillion budget bill. They are also considering raising the minimum tax on U.S. companies' foreign income to 16.5% from 10.5% and the top capital gains tax rate to 28.8% from 23.8%.

  • New poll shows Californians want to keep Governor Gavin Newsom in office

    President Biden is set to make two stops with California Governor Gavin Newsom Monday ahead of the state’s recall election. CBS News correspondent Major Garrett spoke with the governor and his potential replacements about the issues.

  • GOP governors express opposition to Biden vaccine mandates

    The Biden administration is preparing for a legal fight over recently announced vaccine mandates for federal workers and large companies. Nearly two dozen Republican governors have come out in opposition of the requirements that will impact some 100 million Americans. At least three have threatened to take legal action. CBS News researcher Max Bayer joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the mandates and more.

  • It will be Ron Rivera’s call on whether Washington pursues Cam Newton

    We’ll know more tomorrow regarding the expected absence of Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick after a hip injury that may have caused the ball to exit the socket. Eventually, we’ll know whether this will require Washington to look outside the building for help. Although initial indications are that the team will consider its in-house options, a [more]

  • Mother bear killed by poacher, Idaho officials say. Now her cubs may have to be killed

    Wildlife officials found the bear shot several times and left to waste.

  • ‘Weird, patronizing behavior’: AOC lets rip at Manchin’s ‘young lady’ remark

    • Democratic senator referred to congresswoman as ‘young lady’• Intra-party fight over $3.5tn social spending bill gets personal Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Imagine if [they were'] addressed with their age and gender? They’d be pretty upset if one responded with “the old man”, right?’ Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has fired back at the West Virginia senator Joe Manchin for referring to her as “that young lady”, in the latest escalation o

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett argues Supreme Court isn't 'a bunch of partisan hacks'

    In the wake of a controversial decision on abortion rights, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett says the highest court isn't politically driven.

  • Homeland Security chief of staff abruptly resigns

    The shake-up comes at a critical and difficult time for the agency.

  • Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette

    Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a