DeSantis is right: Florida doesn’t need Biden’s vaccine plan. His has been a flaming success | Opinion

1 / 2

DeSantis is right: Florida doesn’t need Biden’s vaccine plan. His has been a flaming success | Opinion

Carl Hiaasen

Florida’s COVID vaccine rollout is more like a flaming ant farm, only less organized.

Day after day, millions of exasperated seniors armed with laptops, cell phones, iPads and tech-savvy grandchildren try to penetrate swamped local websites that fleetingly offer appointments.

Meanwhile, in the blue-sky parallel universe accessible only to the mind of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state’s distribution networks are humming along like well-oiled machines. The only problem is a shortage of vaccines.

Space limitations prevent recapping all the governor’s boasting, bungles and deceptions since the pandemic began. Now that his hero Donald Trump is out of office, there’s nobody at the White House to give DeSantis cover when he equivocates.

The result is a daily display of doubletalk that would be comical if so many lives and jobs weren’t at stake. The governor never had a master plan for getting out the vaccine, but he’s determined to ignore and discredit Joe Biden’s.

As soon as the new administration began discussing the use of FEMA to set up mass inoculation sites, DeSantis curtly blew off the idea, saying we don’t need federal help in Florida; just send more vaccines!

A White House spokesman responded with interesting supply statistics that DeSantis had either overlooked, or hidden from the public — the state had administered only about half of the 3.1 million doses it had been sent.

Snap! Trump would never have burned the governor so bluntly, and with actual facts.

DeSantis then commenced to pivot like a palm rat on a hot roof, claiming the state has been withholding all that vaccine for use as second doses — a 180-degree flip from three weeks earlier, when he’d threatened to cut off hospitals for doing the same thing.

One number that DeSantis hasn’t been able to hide is Florida’s toll of COVID-related deaths, which after only a year is approaching 26,000. Who knows how many of those people wouldn’t have gotten infected if DeSantis had been courageous enough to impose a statewide mask mandate ahead of the deadly and predictable surges.

Now, while older Floridians from the Panhandle to the Keys desperately scramble to line up their first shots, DeSantis labors to appear competent by holding media conferences at various Publix, where grandstanding is a pleasure.

The governor’s nightmare is that Biden will overshadow him by dramatically accelerating the local pace of vaccinations, something that pouty Trump never tried to do during his final days.

A photo-op embodying DeSantis’ perpetually premature claims of victory over COVID-19 happened in Tallahassee when a 100-year-old World War II veteran received his first vaccination dose.

DeSantis was there proudly declaring that the man was the one millionth Florida senior to get a shot in the arm. Big surprise: It wasn’t true.

The governor’s own health department had just published data showing that fewer than 840,000 residents 65 or older had gotten their first vaccinations. On a positive note, DeSantis embellished the truth by only 20 percent that time, so maybe he’s getting better.

Partnering with Publix pharmacies isn’t a bad thing, as long as it doesn’t hinder rural communities from receiving shipments of vaccines. But that’s what DeSantis is doing in Palm Beach County, a move that has surprised — and angered — many officials there.

He abruptly decided that 67 Publix stores would be the only source of vaccine for the county’s 1.5 million residents, bypassing not only the health department but minority farm communities with no nearby Publix and many elderly folks who don’t drive.

The mayors of Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay immediately wrote to DeSantis, urging him to reconsider his “unconscionable” decision. As of this writing, he hasn’t responded.

It would be cynical to think DeSantis chose Publix because the company gave $100,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political action committee last month. It would also be naïve to think the idea never entered his brain.

Regardless, the governor is morally obligated to reveal exactly how many doses of vaccine have been stockpiled, and where (and when) he plans to distribute them. Don’t hold your breath.

And don’t hold your breath while you’re trying crack open the Publix coronavirus web page for a vaccine date. Seriously, do NOT hold your breath.

It took weeks of chaotic online bottlenecks for the DeSantis administration to announce that it’s finally creating a statewide website where seniors will be able to put their names on an actual waiting list for inoculation.

And if that website works as well as the governor’s COVID unemployment website, everyone who doesn’t die first might be vaccinated by the year 2045.

By the way, about those FEMA sites that DeSantis claims Florida doesn’t need — can we please take a vote on that?

Latest Stories

  • Mattis: Trump 'fomented' Jan. 6 Capitol assault  

    Speaking during an online event, Mattis walked through a list of national security threats such as North Korea, Russia, China and international terrorism, but then turned his attention to the U.S..

  • Critics say plan to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill is an insult to her legacy

    This week, the Biden administration announced that it would resume efforts to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman's image on the $20 bill, a move first championed by the Obama administration in 2016.

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died

    President Joe Biden made his first major foray outside the White House on Friday with a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to meet with wounded soldiers. Biden met with both active duty and retired service members receiving treatment at the facility, before touring the vaccine distribution center there. Biden has a long and personal history with the hospital, which treats thousands of military service members, veterans and their families.

  • Trump's popularity 'never been stronger than today' as Republicans vow to win back House

    Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday amid a tug of war over the Republican Party's future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president. Winning back the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2022 was the primary topic of the meeting at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, according to a readout provided by Save America, a political action committee linked to Mr Trump. "President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," it said. Mr McCarthy, an ally who encouraged Mr Trump's baseless election fraud claims, distanced himself from the outgoing president after Mr Trump was accused of inspiring his supporters to storm the US Capitol earlier this month. He declared that Joe Biden was the winner of the November election and that Mr Trump "bears responsibility for (the January 6) attack on Congress by mob rioters".

  • Don't treat China as 'strategic rival', says China's ambassador to U.S.

    Treating China as a "strategic rival" of the United States is a misjudgement that could lead to mistakes, China's ambassador to the United States said in a speech to an online forum. Since the Trump administration defined China as a strategic rival in 2018, Washington and Beijing have frequently clashed over issues ranging from trade to Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, and the new administration of President Joe Biden is expected to maintain pressure on China. In the first major speech by a Chinese official on relations between the world's two biggest economies since Biden took office, Ambassador Cui Tiankai reasserted China's long-standing position of seeking peaceful coexistence with the United States, while warning it not to cross China's red lines.

  • Maxwell said she grew unhappy with Epstein, newly released 2016 transcript reveals

    A British socialite criminally charged with aiding Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of teenage girls testified in 2016 that she had no memory of anything amiss on his properties in the 2000s, despite the accusations from dozens of women and girls that they were sexually abused by Epstein.

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • Hate crime charges added in gruesome Grindr attack on gay teen

    Holden White, a 19-year-old student in Louisiana, says police failed him.

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies

    Rattled by nationwide protests over jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian authorities are moving rapidly to block any new ones – from piling legal pressure on his allies to launching a campaign to discredit the demonstrations. Unprecedented mass rallies across Russia on Jan. 23 demanding Navalny's release from jail resulted in thousands of arrests, and dozens of criminal investigations were opened. President Vladimir Putin likened organizers of the protests to “terrorists,” and lawmakers charged that Navalny was a Western stooge and betrayed his country to benefit Russia’s adversaries.

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Psychiatrists fear children are being 'coached' into accessing puberty blockers, Court of Appeal hears

    Psychiatrists fear that transgender children are being “coached” into giving rehearsed answers when trying to access puberty blockers, the Court of Appeal has heard. Dr David Bell, a former governor at a gender identity NHS trust, expressed concern that children may be pressured by parents, friends or websites when trying to address feelings of gender dysphoria. Dr Bell, who was a psychiatrist at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust from 1996 until earlier this month, was granted permission on Friday by two senior judges to intervene in a landmark case examining whether transgender children can legally take puberty blockers. In November, the High Court ruled that children should not receive the controversial drugs unless they understand the "long-term risks and consequences" of them. The NHS was forced to change its guidance overnight, preventing children from accessing the hormonal treatment without a court order. The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has since launched an appeal against the ruling. In a preliminary hearing on Friday, lawyers on behalf of Dr Bell told the court that he wishes to intervene in the appeal as he has since retired from the NHS Trust and feels he can speak more freely. In legal papers lodged before the Court, Dr Bell is described as a “high profile whistleblower” after he published a report in August 2018 which “investigated serious concerns” raised by ten clinicians working at the Tavistock. The report found that the Tavistock’s gender identity clinic, GIDS, “is not fit for purpose” and some young patients “will live on with the damaging consequences.” Dr Bell said he felt “victimised for whistleblowing” by the Trust in the wake of the report and as a result “did not feel able to participate” in the initial High Court dispute. However, Dr Bell retired from the Trust earlier this month on January 15 and “is no longer subject to the same constraints,” the legal documents said. "There is evidence that staff members may be frightened of coming forwards," the documents continued. "Dr Bell, a highly eminent psychiatrist who until recently occupied a senior position with the Appellant, is now free from his employment and able to describe the concerns, which he investigated in some detail." Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Dingemans granted his application to intervene in the appeal, which will be heard over two days in April, while other groups, including the LGBT charity Stonewall, had their application denied. Lawyers for Dr Bell said he wants to tell the court about concerns that were raised to him by gender identity practitioners, including that “children may be ‘coached’, whether from parents, peers, or online resources, to provide rehearsed answers in response to particular questions.” The practitioners were also concerned that “highly complex factors” - including historic child abuse and family bereavement - can influence children’s attitudes towards gender, meaning puberty blockers is not always the best course of treatment. The landmark case on puberty blockers was first launched against the Trust by Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who began taking puberty blockers before deciding to reverse the process of changing gender. Ms Bell said the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male when she was 16. It was also brought by a woman who can only legally be identified as "Mrs A", the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is currently on the waiting list for treatment. At the initial High Court hearing in October, their lawyers said that children going through puberty are "not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers". They argued there is "a very high likelihood" that children who start taking hormone blockers will later begin taking cross-sex hormones, which they say cause "irreversible changes", and that the NHS Trust offers "fairytale" promises to children because they are unable to give their consent to the sex-change process.

  • Scotland to publish vaccine supply data amid EU row with AstraZeneca

    Scotland will publish COVID-19 detailed vaccine supply data next week even though the British government has so far refused to do so amid a row between the European Union and drug companies such as AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries. Europe's fight to secure vaccines intensified on Thursday when the EU warned drug companies that it would use all legal means or even block exports unless they agreed to deliver shots as promised. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, fielding questions about the pace of the vaccine rollout, said that vaccine supply data would be published from next week even though the British government had demanded it not publish such data.

  • 12-year-old, teens accused in beating of Arlington officer ordered to remain in custody

    One of the four suspects is a 14-year-old girl who had a birthday this week.

  • Pakistan court charges TV mogul in real estate purchase case

    A Pakistani court on Thursday indicted the owner and editor-in-chief of the country’s largest independent group of newspapers and television stations along with two former government officials in a decades-old case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase, a defense lawyer said. Mir Shakilur Rehman is accused of purchasing government land in violation of rules, a charge he denies, according to his lawyer, Amjad Pervez. Rehman’s Jang Group of Newspapers, which includes Geo TV, has been critical of the government.

  • China could strip Hong Kong citizens of right to vote

    China could strip Hong Kongers of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK, experts said last night. The warning came after Beijing announced yon Friday that it would "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, through which a visa scheme opens on Sunday allowing them to move to Britain. The scheme - announced by Boris Johnson last year in the wake of Beijing's human rights clampdown in Hong Kong - is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in the coming five years. Beijing’s foreign ministry declared that as of Sunday, it would no longer recognise the "so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions." The declaration thus far appears to be largely symbolic, because Hong Kongers also have their own Hong Kong passport and ID cards, which Beijing still recognises.

  • Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The head of Germany's vaccine regulator expects that the European Union will approve AstraZeneca's vaccine without any age restrictions, he told a news conference. * Scotland will publish COVID-19 detailed vaccine supply data next week even though the British government has so far refused to do so amid a row between the European Union and drug companies such as AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries. * AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ says he’s willing to testify in impeachment trial

    Trump’s second impeachment trial has a witness ready to take the stand: organic food-eating insurrectionist Jacob Chansley. Jacob Chansley, the fur-clad, face-painted supporter of former President Donald Trump photographed inside the Capitol Building during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, has declared that he feels “betrayed” by the ex-commander-in-chief. Chansley, who is known in some circles as the QAnon Shaman, has made it clear — via his attorney — that he is willing to testify at Trump’s second impeachment trial.

  • Former Obama aide to be tapped as Iran envoy, angering hawks

    A top national security aide to former President Barack Obama will be tapped as U.S. envoy for Iran, a senior State Department official said late Thursday. The senior official and several other people familiar with the decision said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will name Rob Malley as the Biden administration’s point person on Iran. The official added that Malley has “a track record of success negotiating constraints on Iran’s nuclear program” and that Blinken is confident he “will be able to do that once again.”