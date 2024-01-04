DeSantis follows his own rule of law with threats against prosecutor Jack Smith | Letters

Ron DeSantis now says that on "day one" he would fire special prosecutor Jack Smith. Of course, this presumes there is a "day one" for a candidate whose lackluster campaign has almost totally imploded, so it is probably nothing to worry about. At the same time, despite the fact that he has an Ivy League law degree and was a Judge Advocate in the Navy, he is showing a total disrespect for our legal system by vowing that, if elected, he will obstruct justice. Certainly, he is in good company in that respect, as many of his Republican colleagues have already demonstrated with their actions.

Lawrence Brager, Delray Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis' statement about firing Trump prosecutor shows disregard for rule of law.

Haley's slavery omission no gaffe

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley appears at a town hall event in Clive, Iowa. She told the attendees, “I’ve always spoken in hard truths, and I’m going to do that with you today because you deserve it.”

At a recent townhall, Nikki Haley could not answer that slavery was the cause of the Civil War. Her answer is now being described by some as a gaffe. However, it was not a gaffe, A gaffe is when someone says it’s Thursday when it’s really Tuesday. What we saw was a politician failing to answer honestly an easy question while trying to remain in the good graces of the largest number of primary voters.

While trying to clean up the mess her previous answer caused, she failed to mention, according to Ron DeSantis, all the “benefits” slavery conferred on its victims. After all, that is what he wants Florida’s students, and students in the rest of the country to be taught, if he has his way. Slavery and its shadows have confronted the U.S. since its inception. Even the framers of the Constitution dodged the question, leading eventually to the Civil War, which Haley failed to acknowledge. Politicians who cannot address our history, remain just that, politicians not leaders.

Leonard Hanser, Palm Beach Gardens

Trump's 'election theft' claim beyond ironic

In response to the determination in Maine that Donald Trump is ineligible to be on the state ballot under the 14th Amendment, the Trump campaign stated, "We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter." In light of what we all saw on Jan. 6, 2021, someone should really explain to them what irony is.

Michael J. Kirshner, West Palm Beach

School book ban antisemetic

I was incensed after reading about the decision by the Orange County School Board to remove many Jewish books from the district. It is disheartening to read that Holocaust literature, such as The Diary of Anne Frank, is included, as well as other books of Jewish identity. It is crucial to every generation to read authentic, classic literature, which exemplifies life from this period. The justification that these books included elements of human sexuality sounds like an excuse to practice anti-Semitism, and will ensure that young American students grow up without tolerance for people who are not like them. George Santayana stated that "those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." America needs open minds not narrow ones and the Jewish literature of the 20th century is relevant to our students in the interest of building tolerance for diversity in our pluralistic society.

Miriam Benkoe, Boynton Beach

