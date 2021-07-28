DeSantis fueled culture war over masks, vaccine. So, of course, Florida leads COVID surge | Opinion

Fabiola Santiago
·4 min read

Here we are again, on pins and needles over the rampant spread of COVID-19 in Florida, a mere two weeks before children start in-person school in some counties.

It’s no joke: Florida leads the nation in COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations are surging to a horribly familiar crisis point.

This time, it’s the delta variant, more easily spread, more potent and more deadly.

This time, the infected, the hospitalized and the dying are younger.

There’s no mystery here: Ninety percent of the patients aren’t vaccinated.

The vaccine-hesitant crowd also isn’t wearing masks and they’re socializing and engaging indoors. They’re packing clubs, bars, concerts and protests. That some of these activities are outdoors might reduce the risk, but the viral load of COVID’s mutant delta variant — as we’ve seen — is even more dangerous.

Blame DeSantis

This is the no-mask, anti-vaccine Florida that Gov. Ron DeSantis groomed and enabled.

This is the red Florida he has indulged with political gobbledygook about personal freedoms in the middle of a public-health emergency — and here are the consequences: a dubious No. 1 national ranking in cases of COVID-19.

Yes, one could say that the large number of unvaccinated Floridians in the state chose their misfortune, but the government has an obligation to protect people and give them truthful information to make those decisions.

Miami doctor to Gov. Desantis: Three things you need to do now to help us fight COVID | Opinion

But DeSantis and the GOP fueled a fierce political culture war over the use of masks and vaccines. He politicized the virus, repeatedly chose economic buoyancy over people’s health and drew partisan lines in the sand, as if the deadly infectious coronavirus droplets checked party affiliation.

The Republican-Democrat divide became fertile ground for misinformation and conspiracy theories to flourish and has led to vaccine hesitancy even among otherwise intelligent people.

It’s so confusing out there that people who aren’t mainstream-media-savvy can’t tell the truth from preposterous lies.

Elected officials have a responsibility to model good behavior, but DeSantis wouldn’t even discuss his own vaccination. It wasn’t until April, after much media prodding, that his spokeswoman confirmed he had gotten a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What is he doing about the new crisis?

Nothing other than constantly congratulating himself on handling of a pandemic he has bungled at practically every step. In fact, he has been hiding the Department of Health data again at a time when the public needs it to make smart decisions.

Unvaccinated teen in coma

It’s heart-wrenching to see the suffering again.

I wrote about the delta variant in April after it was first detected in India and quickly made its way to Great Britain and California. Local health experts warned how fast this could become a threat to unvaccinated Floridians.

The ravages of this variant were predicted and preventable.

But who can compete with the optics of a governor refusing to give a damn and fundraising for his 2022 re-election run by selling “Don’t Fauci my Florida” paraphernalia?

Florida Gov. DeSantis&#x002019; campaign merchandise takes a swipe at Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ campaign merchandise takes a swipe at Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Disgusting.

No respect for the COVID dead or the new round of people fighting for their lives, like 15-year-old Paulina Velasquez of Sunrise, a J.P. Taravella High School student.

Nine days ago, the unvaccinated teenager began having trouble breathing, was tired and couldn’t walk, her family has told the media. She was admitted to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale on July 17. As of this writing, she’s in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator, struggling with COVID-19 and pneumonia. She is in critical condition.

“I just want to tell people: This virus is not a joke. It’s a real thing,” her brother Tomas said to WPLG Channel 10. “Before this, my sister was 100% healthy, 15-year old girl, always wore her mask, never took it off in public — and this still managed to happen.”

Her vaccinated mother, Agnes, also contracted COVID but had a milder case. She hasn’t left her daughter’s bedside in the ICU.

“It’s very hard, my heart is broken into a million pieces. I keep asking God, why, why my daughter, why not me in that bed?” Agnes told NBC 6.

The most likely answer: vaccination.

And anti-mask parents’ protests are putting pressure on schools to discourage requiring masks for unvaccinated children.

Please, Floridians, put aside the politics, wake up from the COVID state of denial. One of five new infections in the United States right now happen in Florida.

Vaccinate and wear masks, at least indoors.

We’re in crisis — and on our own again — without any leadership from the governor.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 25% of people who rely on Facebook for news say they won't get a COVID-19 shot - slightly more than Fox News viewers, a survey suggests

    People who relied on Facebook for their news were slightly more likely to reject a COVID-19 vaccine than those who relied on Fox News, per the survey.

  • Analysis-U.S. Supreme Court's 'shadow docket' favored religion and Trump

    As midnight approached on the eve of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the conservative-majority Supreme Court granted emergency requests by Christian and Jewish groups challenging COVID-19 crowd restrictions imposed by New York state. The twin 5-4 decisions in favor of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and two Orthodox Jewish congregations were two of 10 decisions in the past year backing religious groups chafing under pandemic-related measures that forced them to close their doors or otherwise limit usual activities. All 10 requests were granted via the court's "shadow docket https://www.reuters.com/article/legal-us-usa-court-shadow-video/the-shadow-docket-how-the-u-s-supreme-court-quietly-dispatches-key-rulings-idUSKBN2BF16Q" in which emergency applications are decided hurriedly and sometimes late at night in a process that critics have said lacks transparency.

  • McConnell aims to boost U.S. Republican vaccination rate by countering 'bad advice'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell blamed misinformation for the low rates of COVID-19 vaccination among Americans, which are fueling a rise in coronavirus cases, particularly in Republican-dominated states. A rise in cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant led U.S. health officials on Tuesday to urge fully vaccinated Americans to resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces in much of the country, including much of the southeastern United States from Texas to Florida. "Not enough people are vaccinated," said McConnell, a polio survivor.

  • Capitol police testimony blunts GOP's law-and-order message

    The Republican Party's self-portrayal as champions of law and order is colliding with searing testimony from police officers themselves. Heading into the 2022 midterms, the GOP is seeking political advantage in Americans' concern about rising crime nationwide. It highlighted the GOP's effort to brush past the violence unleashed by a mob of Trump's supporters that endangered hundreds of officers.

  • Tucker Compares COVID Vaccines to 'Sterilization or Frontal Lobotomies' (Video)

    President Biden's administration is expected to mandate all federal employees and contractors have a COVID-19 vaccine in order to go to work by the end of this week. Needless to say, that impending order is not sitting well with Fox News' Tucker Carlson. During a July 27 episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Tucker once again questioned the efficacy of wearing masks as a method of preventing the virus. Despite recommendations from public health officials that mask-wearing prevents the spread of C

  • Biden Meets With Sinema as Senators Signal Progress on Snarled Infrastructure Deal

    President Joe Biden met Tuesday with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), the lead Democratic negotiator on the teetering bipartisan infrastructure deal, as senators involved in the talks said that they had made progress in resolving some lingering disagreements, though other differences remain. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that both Biden and Sinema remained hopeful that a deal could be reached. “Both feel optimistic about the path forward and clearly both understand having lived through m

  • CDC’s About-Face Raises One Question: Why Were Mask Recommendations Lifted at All?

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccinated people could stop masking indoors in May — but the honor system was never going to work

  • Rep. Ted Lieu on Capitol hearings, says some Republicans ‘turning into a cult’

    The congressman from California discusses the upcoming investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

  • Op-Ed: You know who really needs to be schooled on critical race theory? Your doctor

    How would critical race theory translate to medical school curricula? For starters, race would be taught as a social, not a biological, construct.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Meets with Wild L.A. Vaccine Skeptic Despite Flooded Hospitals

    Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesHours before federal officials on Tuesday issued new mask guidance to combat the surge of the Delta coronavirus variant across America, and even as his state’s hospitals were veering toward disaster, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly met with anti-maskers.Among the attendees at the Monday night meeting behind closed doors was at least one L.A.-based doctor who embraced conspiracist rhetoric about the same vaccines DeSantis has purported to champion as his only strategy to

  • If KU officials won’t take COVID seriously enough, this student will

    Triple-major Jayhawk Sophie Kunin simply wants to keep her fellow students safe. | Opinion

  • The RNC Is Ramping Up Its ‘Predatory’ Fundraising Machine

    Brandon Bell/GettyAs the Republican National Committee ramps up its fundraising operation for the midterm elections, the GOP group is reviving some of its shadiest tactics—and taking them a step further.Just this week, the RNC sent out text messages and emails to Republican supporters alerting them that their “payment status” was “incomplete,” seeming to masquerade a fundraising request as an unpaid bill. And emails on Monday from the RNC draw on the same theme, using the words “FINAL NOTICE” in

  • "Ron’s coming for you": New ad pits DeSantis against Trump for donor dollars

    The same political action committee that launched one of the first ads in the 2022 Florida gubernatorial race — trumpeting tension between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump — is back with a new spot.Why it matters: Remove Ron says its first ad went viral, with 350,000 organic views on social media, so it’s launching another to highlight the "growing number" of Trump backers who are now donating to DeSantis’ re-election campaign.Stay on top of the latest market trends and econo

  • Top Wisconsin Republican doubts value of another election audit

    A top Wisconsin Republican pushed back on a colleague’s promise for a “cyberforensic examination” of voting equipment used during the 2020 election, setting the stage for another rift between the GOP official and former President Donald Trump.

  • US government sells one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by Martin Shkreli

    The Justice Department sold the only existing copy of the Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin after confiscating the record from disgraced pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli.

  • Larry Kudlow Wants Trump Back on Twitter So He Can 'Appeal to the Entire Country to Get the Vaccination'

    As the COVID-19 Delta variant wreaks havoc, encouraging Americans to get vaccinated continues to be an urgent issue and Fox Business Network's Larry Kudlow believes there's one man for the job: former President Donald Trump, assuming his Twitter and Facebook accounts become restored. On Tuesday's installment of his show, "Kudlow," the former economic adviser to Trump spoke with guest Sarah Huckabee Sanders about the major role they feel Trump played in obtaining a quick, effective vaccine and wh

  • CNN's 'New Day' Hits 7-Year Ratings Low in July

    CNN's "New Day" hit a seven-year low in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of viewers from 25 to 54 in July. It was the least-watched cable news program in the demo for the month. The drop came after an anchor shuffle at "New Day" and a series of viral clips aimed at correcting COVID-19 misinformation and hitting rival network Fox News for its opinion programming on the vaccine. Here's how the numbers broke down in July, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings data: Fox News' "Fox & Frie

  • Charles Barkley Says Unvaccinated People Are ‘Just A--holes’

    Former NBA star and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley is clearly not amused by all those folks who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. “Yes, I’m vaccinated,” Barkley said, according to CNBC. “Everybody should be vaccinated. Period." “The only people who are not vaccinated are just a--holes,” he added, agreeing with a sentiment recently expressed by the GOP governor of his home state of Alabama. The NBA icon likened getting the shot to having to abide by the protocols put in place at a regular jo

  • Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

    Gov. Kay Ivey warned that anyone pushing vaccine conspiracy theories is "causing great harm to people"

  • Troubles keep growing for American Pharoah owner in bankruptcy case

    Ahmed Zayat’s legal team asks to cut ties with the owner of Triple Crown winner.