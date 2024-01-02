DeSantis, Haley, Ramaswamy make 'Closing Arguments' in exclusive Iowa Caucus interviews

Three top candidates for the Republican presidential nomination will appear in exclusive interviews with the Des Moines Register and NBC News to make their case to Iowans with Caucus Day less than two weeks away.

NBC and the Register, part of the USA TODAY Network, will moderate “Closing Arguments: Iowa,” a series of in-depth interviews with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and business entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The interviews will publish online at DesMoinesRegister.com and air across NBC News beginning with "Meet the Press NOW" on NBC News NOW at 3 p.m. Jan. 3. They also will appear in the print edition of the Register.

Beginning Wednesday, Register Chief Politics Reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel and NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns will conduct the series of 30-minute, in-person interviews in the Register newsroom. The interview with Ramaswamy is scheduled for Wednesday, with DeSantis for Thursday and with Haley for Friday.

Des Moines Register Chief Politics Reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel

The interviews aim to foster substantive conversations on important topics and delve deeper into the candidates' positions on the issues driving caucusgoers' decisions this year.

Burns and Pfannenstiel also will cover candidates’ endgame strategy in Iowa, early state prospects going into the New Hampshire primary, the continued polling strength of former President Donald Trump, and more.

The Register and NBC News extended invitations for “Closing Arguments” to the leading Republican candidates. Former President Donald Trump and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has not campaigned in Iowa, both declined.

"Closing Arguments" continues the Register's partnership with NBC News, which teamed up with Mediacom in 2023 to produce the historic Iowa Poll ahead of the caucuses.

The most recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Trump with a commanding lead as the Jan. 15 caucuses near, with 51% of likely Republican caucusgoers naming him as their first choice. DeSantis is in second with 19% and Haley is in third at 16%. Ramaswamy came in fourth at 5%.

The poll has helped provide audiences exclusive understanding of the factors at play for likely Republican caucusgoers, lending important insights into the issues and attitudes shaping the race and driving headlines and shaping news coverage at national and local media organizations alike.

"Closing Arguments" and the Iowa Poll are part of the Register's comprehensive coverage that continues into the final two weeks before Caucus Day, as the newsroom's journalists draw upon their months of reporting on the candidates in Iowa to provide the most thorough coverage in the state.

Mike Trautmann is the News Director/Politics Editor for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at mtrautmann@gannett.com; Twitter: @DMRPoliticsCzar.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: NBC News and Des Moines Register to interview 3 top GOP candidates