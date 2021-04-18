DeSantis Hints at Political Consequences for Companies That ‘Genuflect’ to ‘Wokeness’

Zachary Evans
·2 min read
Florida governor Ron DeSantis warned corporations against trying to “genuflect” to “wokeness” in comments on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures.

When asked what he though about Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star Game away from Atlanta, Ga., DeSantis hinted that corporations should expect some form of retaliation.

MLB moved the All-Star Game to Denver, Colo., in protest of Georgia’s recently-passed elections law that mandates photo identification from all voters, bans political groups from handing out food and water at polling stations, and enacts various other measures.

“I guess they have the right to do what they want, but if you’re gonna stick your beak into issues that don’t directly concern you, then I think elected officials are then gonna stick their beak into issues that may not concern them,” DeSantis told host Maria Bartiromo.

“What about all the other jurisdictions that you’re in that have, quote, ‘more restrictive laws,'” DeSantis added. “What about the fact that you’re doing business with the Communist Party of China, the fact that you’ve done business with the Castro regime in Cuba?”

DeSantis warned that “corporate America, by trying to genuflect to this wokeness…they’re going to tie themselves in knots trying to please the extreme left.”

The Georgia voting law was passed in the wake of President Trump’s claims that Democrats “stole” the election via widespread voter fraud. Democrats, including President Biden, have criticized the Georgia law as an update on Jim Crow laws designed to prevent African Americans from voting.

Hundreds of corporations signed a letter last week opposing “discriminatory legislation” that would make it harder to vote.

