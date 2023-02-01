DeSantis injects politics into $114B Florida budget proposal

Governor Ron DeSantis gestures during a news conference where he spoke of new law enforcement legislation that will be introduced during the upcoming session, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
BRENDAN FARRINGTON
·2 min read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will have enough money and reserves to withstand a national economic downturn while still being able to provide tax breaks, Gov. Ron DeSantis said while releasing his proposed budget Wednesday. The proposal also included permanently getting rid of a sales tax on gas stoves that have become a political rallying cry for Republicans.

DeSantis' overall spending proposal is nearly $115 billion, but is only a recommendation. The Legislature will approve a final budget during the annual session that begins next month.

But DeSantis has proven he usually gets what he wants from the GOP-dominated Legislature, and he's likely to see little resistance from House and Senate leaders as the governor builds a case for a possible 2024 presidential run.

And while DeSantis said he expects bad news for the national economy that will affect the state, he said Florida is in good shape.

“When you have $15.7 billion in reserves, when you have $3.4 billion in your rainy day fund, you are prepared to be able to weather those types of storms,” DeSantis said. “We are built to be able to withstand that.”

DeSantis also used the announcement to make political jabs. Republicans have expressed outrage since a study suggested gas stoves could cause health problems and some have questioned whether they should be banned, and DeSantis said liberals are coming after stoves.

“It needs to be done — no tax permanently on gas stoves,” DeSantis said. “They want your gas stove and we're not going to let that happen.”

DeSantis is also proposing to expand sales tax holidays for school supplies as well as pushing new sales tax holidays on household supplies that cost under $25, dental supplies, toiletries, pet food and on children's books, toys and athletic equipment.

“This is going to be really, really good for families in Florida,” DeSantis said.

If the Legislature agrees, state workers would get an across the board 5% raise and state jobs that are hard to fill or retain employees would see a bump of 10%.

At this point in the process, the budget will change. DeSantis originally proposed nearly $100 billion for the current fiscal year but eventually signed a $110 billion spending plan. The final product will be approved by lawmakers and DeSantis can veto individual items.

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Titans OC Todd Downing serving time for November DUI arrest

    Former Titans OC Todd Downing is currently serving time for his November DUI arrest.

  • Oregon’s Dan Lanning discusses Pac-12's top-rated recruiting class

    Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning joined Pac-12 This Morning with Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth on National Signing Day, Feb. 1, 2023. The Ducks have the top-rated recruiting class among Pac-12 teams in this cycle.

  • The WTO no longer serves U.S. foreign-policy interests

    The U.S. and its allies established the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade to limit tariffs and quantitative restrictions and to promote trade in goods. Re-christened the WTO in 1995, agreements were added to cover trade in services and discipline domestic policies affecting commerce in areas such as foreign-investment performance requirements, intellectual-property protection, product standards, government procurement, and industrial policies. An underlying objective was to promote economic integration to deter war and strengthen national security.

  • Kanye West's 2024 Presidential Campaign Has Received Zero Donations, According to Campaign Filings

    In a filing submitted Monday and surfaced by The Daily Beast, Kanye 2020 (the current name of West's political action committee) reported spending $142,000 in expenses in the last three months of 2022

  • Cohen says DA took phones for renewed Trump hush-money probe

    Donald Trump’s long-estranged former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, says Manhattan prosecutors recently took his cellphones to preserve evidence related to a hush-money payment he made to porn actress Stormy Daniels in the waning weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign. The payment to Daniels, which Cohen says was intended to buy her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump, has been the subject of law-enforcement scrutiny for years, but a new grand jury is giving it a fresh look. Cohen said Wednesday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office asked for the phones because it wants to extract voice recordings of conversations he had with a lawyer for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, as well as emails and text messages.

  • Pamela Anderson Commanded Everyone's Attention in a Baywatch-Inspired Red Dress For the Premiere of Pamela, a Love Story

    Attending the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, Pamela Anderson knew exactly who to pay homage to: herself! At the Jan 30 premiere, the actress wore a figure-hugging red dress that was a dead ringer to her iconic Baywatch swimsuit. The dress, from designer Naeem Khan, featured a scoop neckline and […]

  • Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate com

  • Jordan Klepper Left Stunned By Bizarre New Conspiracy Theories At Trump Event

    "The Daily Show" correspondent found some truly wild beliefs among the ex-president's supporters.

  • China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic

    Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.

  • ‘It really disturbs me to say this, but I think I agree with Larry.’ Paul Krugman is with his frenemy Larry Summers on the inflation fight.

    Both economists think the U.S. Federal Reserve is just as likely to overestimate inflation as underestimate it.

  • Chicago Is Seeking Its Own Jamie Dimon After Griffin’s Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- As Chicago struggles with rising crime and high-profile corporate departures, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a message for business leaders: It’s time to be a cheerleader for their city. Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sa

  • Damning Montage Exposes Donald Trump’s Fifth Amendment Hypocrisy In Less Than A Minute

    The former president used to have a very different opinion of people who invoked the constitutional right.

  • Donald Trump Insults Stormy Daniels' Appearance As Hush-Money Probe Reignites

    The president got personal in his comment about the porn star after a grand jury began hearing evidence in the long-standing case.

  • George Santos loses his cool with OAN reporter after being questioned about the sincerity of his apology for campaign lies

    The New York Republican is facing mounting pressure over his many false claims, even from right-wing media outlets like OAN.

  • Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?

    On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...

  • A conservative judge who helped stop Trump on Jan. 6 wants to finish the job

    Late one night in the spring of 1994, a 40-year-old federal judge was startled awake by loud pounding at the front door of his home in Vienna, Va. The sound was so jarring, so insistent, so out of character for his quiet Washington suburb that it unnerved J. Michael Luttig, a product of Northeast Texas who had put down deep roots in Beltway power circles.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Luttig told his wife, Elizabeth,

  • MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

    Scott EisenMAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately

  • Biden Promises to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Russian Official Slams ‘Significant’ War Flops to Putin’s Face

    SPUTNIK / AFPRussia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov informed Russian President Vladimir Putin that more than 9,000 reservists were illegally mobilized in the war against Ukraine, according to the president’s office.“Through the efforts of supervision, more than nine thousand citizens who were illegally mobilized were returned home, including those who, due to their health, should not have been mobilized in any way,” Krasnov said in a meeting with Putin, the transcript of which was shared on Tu

  • Trump ‘False Denials’ in Fraud Suit Merit Sanctions, NY Says

    (Bloomberg) -- New York’s attorney general said she will seek sanctions against former President Donald Trump, his three oldest children and their lawyers for making “demonstrably false” denials in response to the state’s $250 million fraud suit.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries