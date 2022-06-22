DeSantis Leads Trump in 2024 New Hampshire Primary, General Election Polls

Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
A new poll shows that support for Florida governor Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential contest among likely New Hampshire voters has grown substantially, with DeSantis even boasting a slight lead over former president Donald Trump.

The University of New Hampshire survey found that support for DeSantis has more than doubled since last October to 39 percent. Thirty-seven percent of likely voters said they would vote for Trump. Nine percent said they would vote for former vice president Mike Pence, and six percent said they would support Nikki Haley.

In October, Trump had a sizable lead, garnering support from 43 percent of the same demographic. DeSantis followed with 18 percent, while Haley and Pence trailed at six percent and four percent respectively.

The poll found that in a hypothetical general election matchup against President Biden, DeSantis fares much better than Trump among New Hampshire voters.

Biden defeated Trump in New Hampshire in 2020 by eight percentage points. The new poll found that 50 percent of likely voters would still vote for Biden, while 43 percent would back Trump. 

However, in a hypothetical contest between Biden and DeSantis, 47 percent say they would vote for the Republican governor, and 46 percent said they would vote for the president. 

DeSantis has repeatedly dodged questions about a potential 2024 run.

Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth pressed DeSantis on the topic earlier this month, noting during an interview that “2022 is coming up, 2024. We know President Trump is considering a run. we know your name is atop that list as well.”

“Where does that all sit in your mind right now?” inquired Hegseth.

“It just sits when people bring up my name. We’ve got a lot going on,” replied DeSantis.

Hegseth again brought up the issue later in the conversation, asking “if he [Trump] runs, do you run? How do you make that decision?”

“Nice try,” responded DeSantis. “We’re having fun here. It’s all good.”

DeSantis has not asked for a formal endorsement from Trump for his reelection bid as governor of Florida and does not plan to, sources told Politico

