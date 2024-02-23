DeSantis’ local visit touts Disney governing district’s progress

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was back in Orlando to tout the success of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the governing board he signed into law last year to replace Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

DeSantis on Feb. 22 held a press conference in Orlando and applauded the work the district has accomplished since it was created last February.

“Last year, we enacted sweeping reforms to bring accountability, increase transparency and foster community engagement. This has already saved taxpayers $18.4 million, provided more opportunities for local businesses, and ensured that the district answers to the people, not one corporation,” DeSantis later wrote on his Facebook account.

