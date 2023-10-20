DeSantis looks to impose new sanctions on Iran with special Florida legislative session

Republican Presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called lawmakers back to the state Capitol in Tallahassee for a special session to impose additional sanctions on Iran.

DeSantis said he is calling the session because Iran supported Hamas in its surprise attack against Israel two weeks ago. The Iranian government, however, rejected allegations that it assisted Hamas with its preparations for the attack.

U.S. officials have acknowledged that Iranians are indirectly complicity in training, funding and support of the group. Hamas and Iran have publicly acknowledged a partnership in the decades-long conflict with Jerusalem, with Hamas seeking an end to Israeli occupation of Palestine and Iran seeking greater regional influence and the destruction of Israel.

“The details, including the date and scope, are being worked out between legislative leadership and our office. We look forward to working with the legislature to show Florida’s continued support for Israel,” DeSantis spokesperson Jeremy Redfern said in an email to The Associated Press.

The state Legislature is set to begin its annual session in January.

DeSantis’ announcement comes more than a week after he increased the state’s sanctions on Iran after the country celebrated the Hamas attacks.

The proposed legislation would be introduced in the next session and would increase sanctions on Iran. It would also block Iranian businesses in the state of Florida, building on a bill DeSantis signed in May that restricts property ownership for citizens from China, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Russia, North Korea and Iran.

The announcement also comes after DeSantis made efforts to bring Floridians home from Israel, declared a state of emergency, sent airplanes loaded with supplies to Israel and been outspoken in support of Israel’s war with Hamas.

Democratic House Leader Fentrice Driskell questioned DeSantis’ motives for calling the special session, The AP reported.

“This looks like yet another case of Ron DeSantis using the Legislature to try to help his failing presidential campaign,” Driskell said in a news release. “We will be watching closely to make sure Floridians’ tax dollars aren’t wasted trying to impress out of state GOP primary voters.”

