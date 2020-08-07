DeSantis makes it clear that he doesn’t like the state giving Deloitte a new contract

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed a potential new nine-figure contract between the state and the firm that helped build Florida’s dysfunctional unemployment system.

Deloitte Consulting, which helped construct the state’s unemployment CONNECT system, was announced earlier this week as the state’s preferred vendor for a potential $135 million contract to beef up Florida’s Medicaid data infrastructure. This happened despite an ongoing state investigation into how Florida paid the firm more than $40 million in 2011 to build what turned out to be a largely non-functional unemployment site.

“It’d be my preference that [Deloitte] not get anything,” DeSantis said at a discussion about Florida’s transportation industry in Orlando. “At the same time, there’s a process, unfortunately, that has to play out.”

DeSantis said he could not legally involve himself in the contract discussions but that a protest had been filed related to the contract. It’s unclear who filed the protest. Contract negotiations between Deloitte and the state are not yet final.

This is a breaking news story which will be updated