DeSantis moans that Trump indictments ‘distorted’ 2024 Republican presidential primary campaign

Ron DeSantis is already making excuses for what is looking like an epic underperformance in the Republican presidential primary race.

The Florida governor moaned Thursday in a new interview that former President Donald Trump’s legal woes “distorted” the 2024 campaign to DeSantis’ detriment.

“If I could have one thing change, I wish Trump hadn’t been indicted on any of this stuff,” DeSantis told the Christian Broadcasting Network. “It is distorting justice, which is bad, but I also think it distorted the primary.”

DeSantis said getting indicted four times on 91 criminal counts has only helped Trump by rallying his supporters behind him and also preventing any of his rivals from gaining traction.

“It also just crowded out I think so much other stuff and it’s sucked out a lot of oxygen,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis suggested the Trump legal drama had a bigger impact on him than other Republican rivals, but did not elaborate.

DeSantis is known for his take-no-prisoners approach to politics and rarely sounds such a self-reflective note in interviews or on the campaign stump.

Most political pundits agree that Trump has succeeded in harnessing his myriad legal woes to his own benefit in the race.

But the former president has also successfully pounded DeSantis for months, even before the Florida governor announced his candidacy. The effective strategy, complete with Trump’s trademark personal jabs and nasty nicknames, dramatically damaged DeSantis’ political standing with MAGA hardliners.

After starting the race in a close battle in polls with Trump himself, DeSantis now finds himself trapped in a seemingly unending downward spiral.

He is locked in a tight battle for second place with rival Nikki Haley in Iowa, where he has staked his campaign on a strong performance in the Jan. 15 caucus.

In independent-minded New Hampshire, which holds its first-in-the-nation primary a week later, Haley has overhauled DeSantis and is mounting a surprisingly strong challenge to Trump.

Haley has moved into a tie with DeSantis in a national poll this week for the first time, although Trump is still running away with the race overall.

