DeSantis officials, staff depart capital in droves to knock on doors before Iowa Caucuses

Wherever Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finishes in Monday's Iowa caucuses, you can't say it was for lack of a ground game.

And he had a lot of help from his friends, allies and appointees.

Volunteers for DeSantis headed to Iowa in droves this weekend, to knock on voters' doors and urge them to cast their ballots for the man often referred to as "America's Governor."

Most notable, as multiple social media posts show, was the number of high-ranking elected officials, department heads and other members of his administration who braved sub-zero temperatures to turn out the vote, even causing what appeared to be a momentary political "brain drain" in the Sunshine State.

"The fact that hundreds of state employees in Florida are taking personal leave and paying their own way to (volunteer) for their boss in Iowa ... should tell you all you need to know about the kind of leader @RonDeSantis has been," wrote Kyle Lamb, a research and data specialist for the state's Department of Commerce.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, posted a photo with House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, saying it was "great to be here in Iowa with my friend Speaker @Paul_Renner, working the phones for America's Governor...!"

Great to be here in Iowa with my friend Speaker @Paul_Renner, working the phones for America's Governor @GovRonDeSantis! #NeverBackDown 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GIWmES6S2t — Kathleen Passidomo (@Kathleen4SWFL) January 15, 2024

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez also was in the Buckeye State with husband Adrian "knocking on doors and speaking to Iowans about our great Governor," she posted.

Adrian and I are proud to be in Iowa knocking on doors and speaking to Iowans about our great Governor @RonDeSantis.



There is no candidate that has worked harder than Governor DeSantis. Looking forward to tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/YrXdStCjoo — Jeanette Nuñez (@JeanetteNunezFL) January 14, 2024

Amid this year's 60-day legislative session (the Legislature was off Monday, however, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day), a slew of GOP state lawmakers also were pounding sidewalks in frosty Iowa, including Sen. Danny Burgess, Rep. Michelle Salzman, Rep. Joel Rudman, R-Navarre, and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a former Florida GOP chair.

Executive branch agency heads also flew to Iowa to support their boss, including:

Florida Commerce Secretary (and acting chief of staff) Alex Kelly.

Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis.

Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles director Dave Kerner (who's a Democrat).

Juvenile Justice Secretary Eric Hall.

Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

Professional & Business Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin.

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida.

State Sen. Keith Perry, Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham and Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo formed their own door-knocking team and braved minus 9 degree temperatures, Branham wrote.

With Senator Keith Perry and Josie Tamayo of Volunteer FL door knocking for America's Governor @RonDeSantis in the great state of Iowa at -9 deg. #RD24 #IowaCaucus #NeverBackDown pic.twitter.com/KXJ0GU0R7e — Michelle Branham (@MB4FLseniors) January 14, 2024

Of course, members of DeSantis' own staff in the Executive Office of the Governor were there, as seen in social media posts, such as deputy chiefs of staff, his official press secretary, and Director of Policy & Budget Chris Spencer, one of the governor's longest serving aides.

Some critics on social media asked — some humorously, some not — who was left in Tallahassee to run the state in case of emergency. A request for comment is pending with the governor's office.

Who'd we miss? Let us know about other DeSantis administration officials and staffers who are posting from Iowa. Drop us a line at news@tallahassee.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: DeSantis officials, staff supporting their boss in Iowa Caucus blitz