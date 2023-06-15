DeSantis OKs over $200 million for Manatee County, vetoes 4 projects. Here’s the list
Over $200 million in tax dollars will help pay for roads, school programs, the closure of Piney Point and more, as part of Florida’s 2023-24 state budget.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the $116.5 billion budget Thursday, paving the way for over a dozen projects in the Bradenton area. However, DeSantis also axed funding that lawmakers approved for four local projects.
“Through this year’s budget, we have cemented an economic framework which supports Florida’s families, business owners and students in the pursuit of a prosperous future,” DeSantis said in a statement.
Key projects set to receive state funding include $85 million to support closing Piney Point, $9 million to support State College of Florida’s expansion into Parrish and $8 million to expand Moccasin Wallow Road in Parrish.
But not everything that the Florida Legislature chose to include in the budget made the cut. According to a veto list, over $22 million in projects were cut from the state budget.
Using his authority as governor, DeSantis did not approve $20 million for the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s nursing STEM facility, $1.4 million for the city of Bradenton’s Public Safety Operations Center and $1.1 million for enhancements to Manatee County Area Transit’s Route 99 from Bradenton to Sarasota.
DeSantis vetoed a total of nearly $511 million from the budget, the governor’s office said in a Thursday afternoon press release.
See the full list for Manatee County below:
Funded Manatee County projects
Piney Point — $85 million
School District of Manatee workforce education programs — $10.1 million
SCF, Manatee-Sarasota – Parrish Center Phase I — $9 million
Manatee County - Moccasin Wallow Road Expansion Segment 3 — $8 million
Manatee County - 44th Avenue East Connection — $4 million
Manatee County - 51st Street West Extension — $2.5 million
Early learning coalition — $14.3 million
Manatee VPK — $7.6 million
Fort Hamer Bridge Design and Permitting — $3 million
Fort Hamer Road 4-lane design — $2.5 million
Parrish Fire District Station #2 and Secondary Station — $2 million
Longboat Key Asbestos Cement Water Main Replacement - Country Club Shores Phases 1&2 — $1,541,985
City of Anna Maria Reimagining Pine Avenue - Phase 2 — $1,410,000
City of Bradenton - 9th Street Park — $1 million
Guy Harvey Academy of Arts and Science in School District of Manatee County — $1 million
School District of Manatee licensed practical nursing program — $602,071
Student Success in Career and Technical Education Incentive Fund — $118,866
2+2 Student Success Incentive Fund to support students completing critical college credit courses (SCF Sarasota-Manatee) — $332,007
Work Florida Student Success Incentive Fund (SCF Sarasota-Manatee) — $258,436
Operating funds and approved baccalaureate programs at SCF Sarasota-Manatee — $33,434,210
State College CDL Consortium - State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota — $3,850,000
University of South Florida, Sarasota/Manatee — $19,031,911
Child protective investigation operations - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office — $1,259,164
NAMI Sarasota and Manatee - Family Peer Navigation — $250,000
Rapid DNA Technology pilot program - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office — $250,000
Jewish Federation Sarasota-Manatee Holocaust Education Center — $500,000
Manatee County Clerk of Court - Child Support Services — $4,419,004
Bradenton Sanitary Sewer Lift Station Emergency Generators — $500,000
Bradenton Sanitary Sewer Lining Program for Infiltration/Inflow Reduction — $375,000
Manatee County Rural Health Services — $82,283
$5,000 salary raise for Florida Highway Patrol officers — undisclosed total cost
Total: $218,214,937
Vetoed Manatee County projects
USF Sarasota-Manatee STEM nursing facility — $20 million
Bradenton storm sewer outfall tide check valves — $250,000
Manatee County Area Transit – Route 99 Operation Enhancements — $1.1 million
City of Bradenton – Public Safety Operations Center — $1.4 million
Total: $22,750,000