DeSantis OKs over $200 million for Manatee County, vetoes 4 projects. Here’s the list

Over $200 million in tax dollars will help pay for roads, school programs, the closure of Piney Point and more, as part of Florida’s 2023-24 state budget.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the $116.5 billion budget Thursday, paving the way for over a dozen projects in the Bradenton area. However, DeSantis also axed funding that lawmakers approved for four local projects.

“Through this year’s budget, we have cemented an economic framework which supports Florida’s families, business owners and students in the pursuit of a prosperous future,” DeSantis said in a statement.

Key projects set to receive state funding include $85 million to support closing Piney Point, $9 million to support State College of Florida’s expansion into Parrish and $8 million to expand Moccasin Wallow Road in Parrish.

But not everything that the Florida Legislature chose to include in the budget made the cut. According to a veto list, over $22 million in projects were cut from the state budget.

Using his authority as governor, DeSantis did not approve $20 million for the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s nursing STEM facility, $1.4 million for the city of Bradenton’s Public Safety Operations Center and $1.1 million for enhancements to Manatee County Area Transit’s Route 99 from Bradenton to Sarasota.

DeSantis vetoed a total of nearly $511 million from the budget, the governor’s office said in a Thursday afternoon press release.

See the full list for Manatee County below:

Conditions have greatly improved at Piney Point, according to site operators, and site closure is underway. State leaders approved another $85 million toward site closure in the 2023-24 state budget.

Funded Manatee County projects

Piney Point — $85 million





School District of Manatee workforce education programs — $10.1 million

SCF, Manatee-Sarasota – Parrish Center Phase I — $9 million





Manatee County - Moccasin Wallow Road Expansion Segment 3 — $8 million

Manatee County - 44th Avenue East Connection — $4 million





Manatee County - 51st Street West Extension — $2.5 million





Early learning coalition — $14.3 million





Manatee VPK — $7.6 million

Fort Hamer Bridge Design and Permitting — $3 million

Fort Hamer Road 4-lane design — $2.5 million





Parrish Fire District Station #2 and Secondary Station — $2 million





Longboat Key Asbestos Cement Water Main Replacement - Country Club Shores Phases 1&2 — $1,541,985

City of Anna Maria Reimagining Pine Avenue - Phase 2 — $1,410,000

City of Bradenton - 9th Street Park — $1 million

Guy Harvey Academy of Arts and Science in School District of Manatee County — $1 million





School District of Manatee licensed practical nursing program — $602,071





Student Success in Career and Technical Education Incentive Fund — $118,866





2+2 Student Success Incentive Fund to support students completing critical college credit courses (SCF Sarasota-Manatee) — $332,007





Work Florida Student Success Incentive Fund (SCF Sarasota-Manatee) — $258,436





Operating funds and approved baccalaureate programs at SCF Sarasota-Manatee — $33,434,210





State College CDL Consortium - State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota — $3,850,000





University of South Florida, Sarasota/Manatee — $19,031,911





Child protective investigation operations - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office — $1,259,164





NAMI Sarasota and Manatee - Family Peer Navigation — $250,000





Rapid DNA Technology pilot program - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office — $250,000





Jewish Federation Sarasota-Manatee Holocaust Education Center — $500,000





Manatee County Clerk of Court - Child Support Services — $4,419,004





Bradenton Sanitary Sewer Lift Station Emergency Generators — $500,000





Bradenton Sanitary Sewer Lining Program for Infiltration/Inflow Reduction — $375,000





Manatee County Rural Health Services — $82,283





$5,000 salary raise for Florida Highway Patrol officers — undisclosed total cost

Total: $218,214,937





Governor Ron DeSantis approved $8 million for Segment 3 of the Moccasin Wallow Road Expansion. in the 2023-24 Florida budget.

Vetoed Manatee County projects

USF Sarasota-Manatee STEM nursing facility — $20 million





Bradenton storm sewer outfall tide check valves — $250,000





Manatee County Area Transit – Route 99 Operation Enhancements — $1.1 million





City of Bradenton – Public Safety Operations Center — $1.4 million





Total: $22,750,000