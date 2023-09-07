DeSantis orders Florida flags at half-staff for Jimmy Buffett

ORLANDO, Fla. — Six days after Jimmy Buffett’s death, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday ordered that flags in Key West and Tallahassee be flown at half-staff in honor of the legendary Florida singer and songwriter.

“To commemorate his life and legacy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Monroe County Courthouse in Key West, Florida, City of Key West City Hall, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from 5:00 PM today (Thursday) to 5:00 PM on Friday … because it’s always five o’clock somewhere,” his proclamation reads.

“Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett moved to Key West in his early years to build a legacy.

An inductee of the Florida Artists Hall of Fame, Buffett captured the Florida lifestyle and entertained generations of Floridians with his relaxed “Floridays” style that embodied the spirit of the Gulf Coast and Conch Republic,” the governor’s memo reads.

Buffett died at his home in Sag Harbor, New York, on Sept. 1 of a rare form of skin cancer. He was 76.

