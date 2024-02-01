DeSantis orders National, State Guard members to Texas border

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is sending National and Florida State Guard troops to Texas to help that state put up razor wire fences on the southern border, a move in apparent defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on the contentious immigration issue.

DeSantis said it would be the “first-ever deployment” for the State Guard, a force he re-established in 2022 after being defunct for 75 years.

But Florida law says the State Guard, which reports directly to the governor, is to be used “exclusively within the state,” and a proposed bill to allow out-of-state deployments has not been passed by the Legislature.

DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern did not respond to a request for comment on the use of the State Guard outside of Florida.

At a news conference in Jacksonville, DeSantis said a battalion of Florida National Guard, or about 1,000 troops, would be deployed to Texas along with an unspecified number of State Guard members.

They would add to the 90 state troopers, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents currently at the border with Mexico. They were part of the 1,100 Florida National Guard soldiers and other law agents who were deployed to Texas last May, shortly before DeSantis announced his unsuccessful bid for president.

“We have stepped up probably more than any other state has stepped up,” DeSantis said. “… However, we don’t think this is enough. I believe that a state has a right to fortify its own borders. And so if Texas is helping to erect barriers, putting up razor wire, doing other things to keep illegal aliens out, I want to be helpful with them doing that.”

In a 5-4 vote earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal agents could move in to cut down razor wire that Texas had installed along the Rio Grande. Texas authorities were blocking U.S. Border Patrol personnel from those areas.

The ruling is in line with court precedent that the federal government has the ultimate authority over immigration issues under the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will ignore the ruling and continue to add razor wire, a stance backed by DeSantis and 24 other GOP governors. GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley claimed Wednesday that Texas had a right to secede, saying, “that’s their decision to make.”

DeSantis contended he was not flouting the Constitution in helping Abbott.

“I think Texas is in the right, I think they’ll ultimately win,” DeSantis said. “… And I want to make sure that we can serve as some force multipliers to get as much of that border sort of fortified as possible.”

Florida Democratic chair Nikki Fried blasted DeSantis’ move.

“His latest attempt to insert himself in the national conversation is just another political stunt with a heavy price tag for taxpayers,” Fried said in a statement. “Sending troops and tax dollars to Texas is a massive waste of resources that distracts from delivering results for Floridians.”

The governor blasted the Biden administration using the typical Republican description of an “invasion” on the southern border, but he also criticized a proposed bipartisan immigration bill. The bill’s co-sponsor, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said Wednesday that conservative criticism of the measure was “exceptionally frustrating” as no text has yet been released, according to Politico.

Federal judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against DeSantis

DeSantis also made his first public comments about a federal judge’s decision Wednesday to dismiss Disney’s lawsuit against him over the state takeover of the district that oversees Walt Disney World.

The suit claimed DeSantis and state officials targeted Disney for political retaliation in response to its former CEO criticizing the so-called “don’t say gay” bill.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor ruled that Disney did not have legal standing and rejected the argument that its free speech rights were violated.

“The reality is the Florida Legislature has every right to change special districts, they’ve always had that right,” DeSantis said. “And think what’s happened since [is] there’s been accountability.”

He added that “they don’t have a case. Even if you assume everything they say is true.”

A statement from Disney on Wednesday indicated the company would appeal the ruling.