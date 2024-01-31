DeSantis PAC gave thousands to members of Congress who endorsed him

A political committee controlled by Gov. Ron DeSantis contributed thousands to members of Congress who endorsed his bid for president, new campaign finance paperwork showed Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, the only member of Congress from Florida who endorsed DeSantis instead of former President Donald Trump, received $6,600 in contributions from the DeSantis PAC to her federal committee in September. Lee is a Republican who represents parts of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties, and formerly worked in the DeSantis administration as the Secretary of State.

Lee’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Texas, also got $6,600 from the DeSantis PAC. Roy was a top DeSantis surrogate on the campaign trail, and stumped with him in Iowa in the lead-up to the caucuses.

U.S. Rep. Bob Good of Virginia also endorsed DeSantis, and his committee received $5,000 in November.

The DeSantis PAC involved in the contributions is called Great American Comeback. It is a leadership committee, a type of group typically used to support a politician’s allies.

Andrew Romeo, who served as spokesperson for the DeSantis campaign, declined to comment. DeSantis dropped out of the presidential race earlier this month.

Not every member of Congress that received money from the PAC endorsed DeSantis. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa, who hosted DeSantis at a fundraiser in August, received $5,000, but opted to stay neutral during the race, a spokesperson said.

Great American Comeback also contributed thousands to the committees of Iowa state legislators who endorsed DeSantis.

Times staff writer Jay Cridlin contributed to this story. This is a breaking news story that will be updated.