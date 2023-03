ABC News

As information from the Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox News reveals more about what allegedly occurred behind the scenes at the cable network in the wake of the 2020 election, below is a look at what some the biggest Fox stars were privately saying about election fraud claims -- versus what they said on-air to their viewers around the same time. The voting machine company, which is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion for allegedly defaming the company in the aftermath of the 2020 election, has filed court documents containing emails, texts, testimony, and other private communications from Fox News personnel appearing to cast doubt on claims that Dominion's voting machines had somehow rigged the presidential election in Joe Biden's favor.